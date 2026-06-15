Ciara Mageean Reveals Turmoil with Coach Before European Championship Gold

Irish athlete Ciara Mageean opens up about the fracturing relationship with coach Helen Clitheroe ahead of her 1,500m victory at the 2024 European Championships, describing emotional strain and final breaking point.

In her new book, Irish middle-distance runner Ciara Mageean recounts the emotional turmoil that nearly derailed her preparations for the 2024 European Athletics Championships, where she ultimately won gold in the 1,500 meters.

The friction centered on her relationship with coach Helen Clitheroe, which deteriorated in the months leading up to the championships. Mageean describes a pivotal moment in early May when she was training in St. Moritz with her psychologist, Kate. The two traveled down to the regular training loop in Celerina, where Clitheroe was based. As soon as Mageean saw Clitheroe's face, she knew something was wrong.

Instructed to warm up alone, Mageean noticed Clitheroe had her back turned, staring at the mountains. After the session, Kate revealed that Clitheroe had decided to stop coaching Mageean, citing a lack of engagement and a desire for more from the coaching relationship. Mageean was surprised, as she felt she was only trying to find her footing after leaving her previous training group.

Mageean acknowledges that Clitheroe likely felt hurt by her reduced reliance, but Mageean was focused on establishing what worked best for her with the Europeans approaching. They agreed to a meeting where both wrote down what they wanted. Mageean expressed a need for softer feedback during tough sessions, something she had thrived on from previous coaches Steve and Jerry.

Clitheroe's style was different, and Mageean also noted that intricate race-day planning was not Clitheroe's strength, though she relied on Tommy, another assistant, for that. Mageean pleaded with Clitheroe to continue, even as tensions flared over Tommy's role. In hindsight, Mageean wishes she had let Clitheroe walk away sooner. The breaking point came on May 14 when, during a coffee meeting, Clitheroe directed further insults at Tommy.

Mageean became angry and felt Clitheroe was projecting her insecurities onto them. After Clitheroe flew back to Manchester, Mageean struggled to finish training sessions, the emotional aftermath taking a toll. Despite the turmoil, Mageean managed to refocus and deliver a stellar performance in Rome, winning gold. The experience taught her about the importance of a supportive environment and the mental strength required to overcome personal conflicts at the highest level of sport





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