Civil Servant Accused of Leaking Confidential Government Information Refused Bail

A civil servant accused of leaking confidential government information to a foreign intelligence service has been refused bail. The accused, who has Irish citizenship, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Thursday as he attempted to leave the country with a one-way ticket. He was charged under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act for the unlawful use of a computer in his employment, which is punishable by a maximum 10-year sentence.

A civil servant accused of leaking confidential government information to a foreign intelligence service has been refused bail . The executive officer, who has Irish citizenship, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Thursday as he attempted to leave the country with a one-way ticket.

He was charged under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act for the unlawful use of a computer in his employment, which is punishable by a maximum 10-year sentence. An intelligence-led investigation was launched about a week ago into the civil servant who worked in an information management technology section.

The accused had worked on the department's website and an online portal, and it is alleged that he obtained or transferred official department data and supplied it to a foreign intelligence service for personal gain. The accused had previously travelled out of the country in 2025 under his current name, but had used another name on an earlier flight. His workplace was examined, and his desktop computer was seized. Gardaí accessed his work system and downloaded an audit log.

The court heard claims that he accessed the portal site where the department's organisational structure and personnel details were photographed and sent to his foreign contact. It was also alleged that he created an Excel file with personal details of staff in the department and sent the pictures to a handler in a foreign jurisdiction using the Telegram app on his mobile phone.

The accused allegedly printed off a list of websites controlled by the department, photographed them and sent them to his handler. It was also alleged that he took pictures and videos of the websites, which were sent to his contact. The bail hearing was told that he had access to familiarisation events and agendas for different sections, and that he had sent pictures, PDF documents, and videos from his phone and home.

The accused received payments in a foreign currency equivalent to €250-€260 for his efforts, with the money paid into his mother's account. The court heard that the device contained a picture of the partial hierarchical organisational structure at his workplace, including management, and identified a number of individuals. The accused had signed the Official Secrets Act when he started working in 2016, and it is alleged that he clearly breached this.

The detective sergeant also raised significant flight risk concerns, saying the IT worker had used four other variations of names. He accepted that the accused had Irish citizenship but stated that he also had family in Ukraine's Donbas region and no familial ties to Ireland. Questioned by defence solicitor Peter Connolly, the detective sergeant agreed that the accused had no prior criminal convictions.

The solicitor said his client had visited the disputed region in Ukraine during the war to visit family, after a gap of 16 or 17 years. He contended that there was no significant travel pattern and that it was understandable he was worried about his family in that area. The officer agreed that the accused was a single man and had been in Ireland lawfully since 2002 and had progressed to citizenship.

The court heard that since he commenced his government job, he had been employed in two departments. The solicitor disputed the detective sergeant's stance that his client had no ties to Ireland. He asserted that the accused, who did not address the court, had a job with a pension and a mortgage in Ireland, and that his connections here did not just have to be family.

The solicitor also told the court that his client had changed his name because people had trouble pronouncing his original surname





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Civil Servant Leaking Confidential Information Refused Bail Foreign Intelligence Service Irish Citizenship

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