Publicjobs reports that over 1000 candidates failed to accept civil service positions in 18 months, with significant dropouts in the Department of Social Protection and Revenue Commissioners. Key sectors and roles affected detailed.

More than one thousand individuals who received job offers within the Irish civil and public service failed to report for duty over an eighteen-month period. The recruitment body Publicjobs revealed that 748 successful candidates did not take up their positions in the previous year. An additional 270 individuals never showed up for work in the first six months of the current year.

Departments With Highest Dropout Rates

The Department of Social Protection recorded the highest number of unfilled posts among all government agencies. Of the 440 job offers made by the Department, 356 were for temporary clerical officer roles that remained unaccepted by candidates. The Revenue Commissioners ranked second in the statistics, with 170 individuals failing to commence employment. This figure included 89 temporary clerical officer positions, alongside several roles of a more senior nature.

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Specialized and Senior Role Vacancies

The vacancy issue extended well beyond entry-level administrative tasks to include highly specialized and senior positions. The Workplace Relations Commission faced seven unfilled inspector roles, while five veterinary inspector posts also went unaccepted. The Defence Forces left a civilian cyber defence lead position vacant, and the Coast Guard failed to fill a watch officer post. In 2025, senior roles that went unfilled included a regional manager position in the Guardian ad litem National Service and an advisory counsel post in the Office of the Attorney General.

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Financial and Professional Impact of Rejections

Rejections also impacted high-paying and professional sectors within the public service. In 2025, senior positions that remained vacant included a tax policy adviser in the Department of Finance, an art collection registrar in the Office of Public Works, and three project manager posts at the assistant principal level. These figures highlight a trend where candidates are turning down roles that typically require specialized skills and offer competitive compensation packages.

Publicjobs Service Response and Statistics

A spokesperson for Publicjobs clarified that the service assigns thousands of candidates to civil service roles annually. They confirmed that more than 14,000 assignments were made in 2025 and into 2026. The vast majority of these candidates successfully took up their positions. While the service acknowledged reports from client departments about unfilled jobs, they noted that most instances arose in competitions for entry-level general grade positions.