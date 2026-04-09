Claire Byrne Rules Out Dancing With The Stars: Cites Lack of Coordination

Former RTÉ star Claire Byrne has confirmed she will not be appearing on Dancing With The Stars, admitting she isn't a good dancer despite enjoying the show as a viewer. The interview covers her reasons, as well as her new role at Newstalk.

Claire Byrne , the former RTÉ star now with Newstalk , has definitively ruled out participating in Dancing With The Stars , citing her lack of coordination as the primary reason. In an interview with RSVP magazine, Byrne expressed her admiration for the show and her desire to excel at dancing, but she candidly admitted that she doesn't believe she possesses the necessary skills.

The mother of three revealed that while her children would enjoy seeing her on the show, she suspects it would be more for the amusement of watching her attempt the dance routines. She acknowledged her physical toughness, indicating she could handle the physical demands, but her concern lies in her lack of coordination, which she believes would prevent her from being a successful dancer. Byrne's decision is a reflection of her self-awareness and understanding of her limitations. She clearly prioritizes authenticity and is not willing to participate in something where she feels she would not be successful.\The popularity of Dancing With The Stars within Byrne's household was also highlighted in the interview. She described the show as a family favorite, often watched on Sunday evenings along with other weekend activities like watching films. Byrne's comments reveal her appreciation for the show's entertainment value and the enjoyment it brings to her family. Despite her enthusiasm as a viewer, Byrne emphasized that she would not be a suitable candidate to participate, reinforcing her earlier statement about her dancing abilities. The interview also provides a glimpse into Byrne's personal life, offering insights into her family dynamics and her approach to decision-making. The discussion about Dancing With The Stars serves as a lighthearted counterpoint to the more serious topics of her career transition. Her candidness is refreshing and provides a relatable perspective for readers, demonstrating her down-to-earth personality and willingness to be honest about her strengths and weaknesses. It's a testament to how she is currently feeling in her present life.\Beyond her dance-related comments, Byrne also discussed her recent career move from RTÉ to Newstalk. She described the decision as one she considered carefully, given her long tenure at RTÉ. Byrne’s departure from RTÉ in October marked the end of a 15-year career with the state broadcaster. Shortly after signing off on Radio 1, she announced her transition to Newstalk to present The Claire Byrne Show. She explained that while some people may have questioned her decision to leave RTÉ, she has no regrets. Byrne expressed that the move has been reinvigorating and was the right choice at the right time. She previously held a €280,000-a-year role at RTÉ. The interview provided a glimpse into her career transition, and overall her personal life. The full interview can be found in the April issue of RSVP magazine, which is available now. Byrne's reflections on her career change and the decision to forgo Dancing With The Stars offer a well-rounded and candid portrayal of her personal and professional life





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