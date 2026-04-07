Claire Byrne Shares Her Weekend Routine and Lifestyle Insights

In a recent interview with RSVP Magazine, Claire Byrne opened up about her busy life, discussing her weekend activities, work-life balance, and dedication to health and well-being. She shared insights into her new radio show, family life, and personal wellness routines.

RSVP spent an enjoyable afternoon with Claire Byrne , the Laois native, at the elegant Merrion Hotel for their latest cover shoot. The conversation revolved around her new radio show with Newstalk and her successful media career, but the mother of three also offered a glimpse into her weekend routine in her busy household. She described a whirlwind of activities, stating, We have three children who do a lot of activities.

We’re running a lot, even on Friday nights, there’s basketball and there’s different things on. So I think we get to sit down at about half eight on Friday night and then Saturday morning we are gone again. Claire elaborated on the constant movement: All sorts of activities, matches and running from here to there. It’s for a few short years. They’ll get to 16 or 17 and they won’t want mommy and daddy driving them around anymore. The family makes an effort to enjoy films together on the weekends, carving out time when possible, such as watching Dancing With The Stars on Sunday evenings. \Claire also clarified that while her children would enjoy seeing her on national television, she won't be joining the show anytime soon. She humorously admitted, I’m physically tough so I know I’d be able for it, but I’m just not coordinated. I just wouldn’t be a good dancer unfortunately, as much as I’d like to tell myself I could do it I just don’t think I could. Despite the demanding schedule, the presenter prioritizes finding moments for relaxation and disconnection from the news cycle. She shared her love for reading and listening to books as a form of escape, saying, I love to read or listen to books. In recent years I’m doing more and more of that. That’s my little escape. When I leave the office now and my head is full and I’ve been really busy since five o’clock in the morning, I will put on a book and I will listen for an hour. Sometimes I feel I should be still listening to the news and I should be tuned in but I just think, no, I’ll take this hour just to decompress. I love that time. Physical fitness is another aspect of her routine, with regular weightlifting sessions at home about three or four times a week. \Maintaining connections with friends is also important for Claire, despite her busy life. She explained, I’m not out in the evenings, that’s not what I’m doing. You know, I meet for lunch or meet for a coffee. She also spoke about her health-conscious lifestyle, saying, I drink very little nowadays, two drinks would be my max. I am conscious now of living well, and I want to have a healthy old age so I train and eat well. I am still working on the sleep as I am up so early. Her mother serves as a positive example of health and well-being. Listeners can hear The Claire Byrne Show from 9am-12pm weekdays on Newstalk. For the complete interview, including more details from her chat, you can find the latest issue of RSVP Magazine on newsstands now





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