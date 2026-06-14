Claire Tighe Directs New Production of Oklahoma! in Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

Claire Tighe, a passionate advocate for developing a musical theatre culture in Ireland, has taken on the challenge of directing a new production of Oklahoma! for the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. Tighe, who initially had reservations about the musical, found a darker world in the script and play based on Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs. The production aims to bring something fresh to the genre and speak to audiences now.

Claire Tighe and David Bolger on their new production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical for the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Oklahoma! : the model box, a doll’s house-sized version of the set, for the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre ’s production.

Photograph: Enda O’Dowdhe start of rehearsals is always a high-energy affair. At the Digital Hub in Dublin, where the cast and crew of the’s production of Oklahoma! have gathered for the first time, there is a buzz of excitement as actors who have worked together before are delighted to see other, and new faces introduce themselves.

In one corner of the room, a rough plywood wagon and cottage frame stand in for the set; tucked away in an adjoining alcove, stacks of cowboy hats teeter beside cardboard boxes filled with chipped enamel crockery – a reminder that props are just stuff until they’re imbued with meaning through action. The musical’s producer, calls order, the room resounds with a cheer that resolves into laughter when he admits that the show’s director, almost didn’t take the job.

It’s true, Tighe confirms: her first instinct in response to Faloon’s invitation to direct Oklahoma! was ‘absolutely no way’. When all the introductions have taken place, and the set and costumes revealed to oohs and ahs, Tighe elaborates.

‘My memory of Oklahoma! was that it was this folk piece,’ she says, ‘where women were just pawns or chattel in the lives of men, just hanging around waiting to be chosen and married, and I am allergic to that sort of a theme. It’s not the kind of work I am interested in at all. I prefer the more modern musicals that feel relevant to an audience.

’ ‘On the Sunday she had a temperature and then everything changed’: Losing limbs to sepsisU2’s Adam Clayton and others on their boarding school days: ‘Being separated from the age of 8 was a trauma’ But as a passionate advocate for developing a musical theatre culture in Ireland – and an ambitious artist in her own right – Tighe is always up for a challenge.

‘After thinking about it for a while I did some research, and I realised the musical wasn’t really what I thought it was at all. ’ Oklahoma!

‘is one of those musicals that we associate with school productions, and my experience of it over the years has been one of gingham and hair bows, women being prizes, with a sort of whitewashed Americana-land at its core. ‘But when I went back to the script, and then to the play that it’s based on, Green Grow the Lilacs by Lynn Riggs, I found a much darker world, and that excited me.

It’s a much grittier, hard-won, hard-earned kind of world than I had thought – incorrectly thought, really – and I could see a way of bringing something fresh to it. ’ The musical ‘might not be set in a time we are familiar with, but that doesn’t mean it can’t speak to us now,’ says Tighe.

‘Obviously we are hoping the Oklahoma! enthusiasts will love it, but we are also hoping to convince people who might have dismissed it the way I did to realise that it is a great piece of work. ’ Claire Tighe is directing a new Oklahoma! production in the Bord Gais.

Photo: Enda O’Dowd/The Irish Times, it was the first time the genre left the frivolous party-piece format of revues such as Ziegfeld Follies to create an organic storytelling experience, where all the elements – music, acting, choreography – worked towards creating a unified narrative whole. On one level, their musical is a low-key love story in which Laurey, a young woman in a rural townland, must decide which of her suitors she will allow to accompany her to the ‘box social’, a community fundraising event at which women pack a dinner for two into a decorated box or basket.

Its characters are cowboys and hired hands, ranchers and farm girls. The climax is an auction in which the women’s boxes, which men bid on, become symbolic of their personhood. We are very much leaning into the labour of the time by getting the actors involved in building the world for the audience to see. It’s no spoiler to reveal that the musical ends in a marriage.

The hook for the audience is figuring out which man will win Laurey’s hand. If that kind of summary suggests Tighe’s reservations were well founded, a close reading of the script gives an alternative perspective.

‘The women actually do have agency,’ she says. ‘The challenge for them is to pick the right partner: who will help them survive in this harsh land? ‘Women were part of the fabric of this world, before statehood, where the people were involved in making the laws. The choices that women made might have been limited, but that didn’t mean there wasn’t love or attraction or the potential for happiness.

’ Oklahoma! owed its success when it debuted, in 1943, as much to the cultural and political climate of the time as to its artistr





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Musical Theatre Oklahoma! Claire Tighe David Bolger Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Digital Hub Rehearsals Set Props Cultural And Political Climate Artistry

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