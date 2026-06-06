Clare Langan's Earthbound: A Glacial Journey Through Climate Hope and Loss

Irish artist Clare Langan's four-screen installation Earthbound, premiering in Paris, explores the Anthropocene through a haunting glacial landscape. A woman awakens to melting ice revealing frozen artifacts-birds, plants, plastic-blending beauty with ecological reflection. Inspired by pandemic-era rewilding, Langan balances hope and resilience against climate bleakness, creating an immersive, collaborative film that asks what legacy humanity will leave in the ice.

The four-screen installation Earthbound by Irish artist Clare Langan , premiering at the Irish Cultural Centre in Paris, transports viewers into a glacial cave and a vast, fractured ice landscape.

A young woman, awakening as if from hibernation, navigates this world where melting glaciers reveal preserved birds, plants, and human-made debris like plastic bottles and light bulbs, frozen in ice like archaeological finds. The work reflects on the Anthropocene, humanity's role as a primary force of planetary change, while balancing a message of hope and regeneration inspired by the stillness of the pandemic with the stark beauty and emotional weight of climate loss.

Langan's meticulous aesthetics, developed through a career that includes the award-winning film trilogy Forty Below, Too Dark for Night and The Glass Hour, create an immersive experience where fleeting glimpses-feathers, an umbrella-evoke both fragility and permanence. The collaborative production, involving cinematographer Robbie Ryan, editor Adam Finch, and composers Gyda Valtýsdóttir and Úlfur Hansson, underscores the film's craft.

Ultimately, Earthbound poses a poignant question: what remnants of our era will future explorers discover, embedded in ice as fossils of a civilization that produced plastic and witnessed extinctions





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Clare Langan Earthbound Installation Glacial Cave Climate Change Art Anthropocene Irish Artist Four-Screen Film Ice Fossils Plastic Debris Paris Exhibition Irish Cultural Centre Robbie Ryan Cinematography Pandemic Rewilding Ecological Art

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