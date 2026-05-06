Clare Secure Munster U20 Hurling Final Spot with Dramatic Victory over Cork

In a high-scoring encounter at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Clare overcame a spirited Cork comeback to book their place in the Munster U20 final against Tipperary.

The pursuit of glory in the Munster U20 hurling championship reached a fever pitch at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh as Clare emerged victorious over Cork in a game defined by oscillating momentum and clinical finishing.

Following a high-scoring saga in their previous meeting, this rematch lived up to every expectation, delivering a spectacle of skill and endurance for the 2,578 spectators in attendance. Clare eventually secured a 3-20 to 2-17 victory, utilizing a decisive 1-6 scoring burst in the closing stages to extinguish any hopes of a Cork revival.

This result marks the second consecutive year that the Banner county has managed to eliminate the Rebels on their own turf, setting up a highly anticipated provincial decider against Tipperary next Wednesday. Clare entered the fray with significant boosts to their squad, welcoming back All-Ireland minor winning defenders Ronan Keane and James Hegarty, whose presence provided a sturdy foundation for the team's defensive efforts throughout the match.

The opening phase of the game was characterized by a rapid exchange of scores, with ten different players contributing to the first ten points within a mere ten minutes. While Cork started with enthusiasm, including a rare score from corner-back Darragh Heavin, Clare soon established a tactical stranglehold on the game. The Banner's strategy involved pinning the Cork defense deep into their own territory, repeatedly targeting the air with high deliveries.

After several near-misses and a sharp save from Óisín Walsh, Clare finally broke through. A well-won free by Robert Loftus allowed Thomas O'Connor to cleverly divert a pass from James Hegarty into the path of Paul Rodgers, who slotted the ball home for the first goal. Clare continued to build their lead as O'Connor showcased his individual brilliance with a sweeping solo run to add a point.

The momentum peaked when Loftus once again intercepted a puck-out, leading to a cross-field delivery that found Marco Cleary, who used his blistering pace to carve through the defense and finish clinically. This surge left Cork trailing by seven points, although a late first-half rally involving Barry O'Flynn, James O'Brien, and Conor Noonan narrowed the gap to four by the interval, leaving the score at 2-9 to 0-11.

The second half witnessed a dramatic shift as Cork launched a ferocious offensive. Dromina forward Johnny Murphy ignited the comeback with a goal and a point in quick succession, while James O'Brien added critical points to level the game at 2-12 to 1-15. The tension escalated as both sides traded scores with relentless intensity.

Thomas O'Connor kept Clare slightly ahead with precision strikes from both sides of his body, but Jack Counihan and James O'Brien ensured Cork remained within touching distance. The game reached a chaotic peak when Barry O'Flynn fired a bullet into the net to give Cork a temporary lead.

However, this joy was short-lived as Clare responded almost immediately. O'Connor provided the assist for Marco Cleary, who rounded the goalkeeper to score his second goal of the afternoon, bringing the score to 3-14 to 2-17. From this point forward, Clare seized total control. The final fourteen minutes were a one-way affair, highlighted by Fred Hegarty's masterful performance.

Hegarty, who finished the day with 0-8, delivered the final blow with a stunning one-handed point over his marker to seal the win. The victory was a testament to Clare's resilience and the outstanding contributions of O'Connor and Cleary, ensuring their progression to the final while leaving Cork to reflect on a valiant but ultimately unsuccessful fightback





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