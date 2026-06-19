Clark Leads US Open After Fog‑Delayed Start While Lowry Falters at Shinnebrook Hills

Wyndham Clark capitalized on a brief fog delay to post a six‑under‑par 65 and take the US Open lead, while Shane Lowry slipped to a tie for 92nd after a series of bogeys. The tournament's opening round highlighted the impact of shifting wind conditions and set up a tight leaderboard heading into Friday.

Shane Lowry 's opening round at the US Open proved to be a stark reminder of the difficulties that can arise when the wind turns against a golfer on the historic Shinnebrook Hills layout.

The Irishman started his day with a promising birdie on the ninth hole, but the reprieve was short‑lived as three bogeys and a double‑bogey followed, leaving him tied for 92nd place and ten strokes behind the leader, Wyndham Clark. Lowry's performance highlighted the thin margin between an early surge and a quick descent in a major championship, especially when the weather shifts from calm to blustery within a single round.

His round serves as a cautionary tale for the field: the need to stay patient, manage the wind, and avoid costly mistakes if they hope to remain in contention. Wyndham Clark, world number two, seized the opportunity presented by a two‑hour fog delay that pushed the start of play into calmer conditions. When the mist lifted, Clark took advantage of the relatively gentle breeze to fire a six‑under‑par 65, catapulting him to the top of the leaderboard.

The delay proved fortuitous, as the wind that had been forecast at up to 35 mph finally died down, allowing the greens at Shinnebrook to hold approach shots more predictably. Clark's round was an 11‑stroke improvement over his 2018 debut at the same venue, underscoring how far his game has progressed.

He built his lead with a series of birdies on the back nine, punctuated by a decisive eagle on the 18th that extended his cushion to four strokes before play was suspended due to darkness. The champion's recent form - a win, a third‑place finish, and a 12th‑place finish in his last three outings - suggests he is entering the tournament in peak condition. Other prominent players also navigated the mixed conditions with varying degrees of success.

Rory McIlroy, the former world number one, crafted a memorable moment on the downwind fifth hole, unleashing a 396‑yard drive that set up a short pitch with his wedge and an eleven‑foot putt for an eagle - his first US Open eagle since the 2017 edition at Erin Hills. Meanwhile, former champions Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland and a resurging Dustin Johnson are slated to resume their rounds on Friday morning, each looking to capitalize on the milder weather that benefited Clark.

Lesser‑known American hopefuls Sam Stevens, Max McGreevy and amateur Ryder Cowan each posted respectable 68s, showing that the field is deep and that a strong start can come from unexpected quarters. Bryson DeChambeau, a two‑time champion, hovered at one under with two holes to play, indicating that the battle for the top will remain tight as the tournament progresses.

To accommodate the 50 players who were unable to complete their first round before darkness, second‑round tee times have been shifted 15 minutes later, ensuring they can finish on Friday. The early drama at Shinnebrook Hills sets the stage for a compelling contest, where weather, strategy, and experience will intertwine to determine who can emerge as the next US Open champion





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