Clark Seizes Four-Stroke Lead at US Open

WYNDHAM CLARK took a four-stroke lead in the US Open after the second round at blustery Shinnecock, with England's Matt Fitzpatrick and American Xander Schauffele in second and third place respectively.

WYNDHAM CLARK FENDED off charges by fellow major winners Xander Schauffele , Matt Fitzpatrick and Collin Morikawa to seize a four-stroke lead in Friday's second round of the US Open at blustery Shinnecock .

Clark, the 2023 US Open winner, curled in a 33-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to fire a one-under par 69 and stand on seven-under 133 for 36 holes. Shane Lowry is in danger of missing the cut after a second consecutive round of 73 to leave him on six-over, one short of the projected five-over cut mark. His second round consisted of three bogeys and a double-bogey at 11.

Clark parred his first 10 holes, starting with two holes Friday morning to complete a six-under par 64 opening round. A fog delay had prevented completion of the first round on Thursday. Clark began his second round with eight pars but lipped out a 43-foot birdie putt at the ninth then missed a three-foot comeback putt. He sank a five-foot birdie putt at the 12th and added a birdie putt from just beyond 28 feet at 13 to reach seven-under.

Clark rescued par from the right rough at 14 and left rough at 15 but found two fairway bunkers on the way to a bogey at the par-five 16th before closing with his best putt to boost his lead. England's Fitzpatrick fired a 70 to stand on 137. The 2022 US Open winner followed 10 pars with bogeys at 11, on a five-foot par putt miss, and 12, when he hit a cart path on his second shot.

He then birdied the par-five 16th from just inside 10 feet and sank a 13-foot birdie putt at 18. Two-time major winner Schauffele, a back-nine starter, birdied three of his last four holes before the turn and sandwiched birdies at the fourth and sixth around his lone bogey. Two-time major winner Morikawa made five birdies in his first 10 holes in shooting a 65.

The American had a tap-in birdie at 15 and sank an eight-foot birdie putt at 16 but found a bunker at the par-three 17th and made bogey. Other rivals, meanwhile, fell by the wayside. Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson pulled within a stroke with a birdie on 10 only to double bogey the par-three 11th and bogey 12 and 13 on his way to a 77 to finish 10 adrift on 143.

Fellow American Gary Woodland, the 2019 US Open winner, began with a birdie to reach four-under but made bogeys on four of the next six holes and shot 73 to stand on 140. Justin Thomas, a two-time winner of the PGA Championship, went three-under on the back nine, made bogeys at the first and third holes but closed with a three-foot birdie putt at nine to shoot 68 and stand on 139.

Six-time major winner Rory McIlroy, the world number two from Northern Ireland, was set for a late start after opening on 69. Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, who would complete a career Grand Slam with a victory this week, opened on two-over and goes off late as well





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