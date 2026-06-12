Clarke brace fuels Derry City's 4-1 triumph over Bohemians at Celtic Park

James Clarke scores twice as Derry City secure a 4-1 victory over Bohemians, ending a winless streak and boosting their league position, while off‑field tensions are contained by police.

Former Bohemians favourite James Clarke shone as Derry City delivered a dominant 4-1 victory over Bohemians at Celtic Park , securing their biggest win of the season and their first triumph in eight matches.

Clarke, who topped the scoring charts for the Dublin side last campaign, opened the scoring in the 24th minute after a precise pass from Kevin Dos Santos found him in the six‑yard box. The early strike gave Derry the lead, but Bohemians answered quickly when Hull City loanee Harry Vaughan unleashed a thunderous shot from the edge of the area in the 17th minute, beating goalkeeper Eddie Beach.

The home side responded with composure, and on the hour mark Clarke saw his penalty saved by Paul Walters, a missed chance that would not alter the final outcome. In the second half Derry turned on the intensity, with Conor Barr, the Northern Ireland under‑21 international, slotting his first goal for the club in the 55th minute after receiving a lofted ball from Clarke and striking from twenty‑five yards.

The momentum continued as Clarke pounced on the rebound from his saved penalty and found the net again two minutes later, completing his brace. A well‑worked move saw Dos Santos finish a neat combination with captain Michael Duffy, extending the lead to 4-1 before the final whistle. The victory lifted Derry City to fifth place in the league and ended a worrying run of four defeats in their previous five games, providing a morale boost ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

The match was not without incident off the pitch. Police deployed a visible presence outside Celtic Park following reports of a clash between supporters of the two clubs at a nearby bar on Lecky Road. The authorities managed to contain the disturbance, preventing any spill‑over into the stadium. Inside the arena, Bohemians started brightly, creating several chances through Dayle Rooney and Cian Byrne, but were repeatedly denied by Derry's solid defensive line and the sharp reflexes of Walters.

A controversial moment occurred when Derry's Dawson Devoy was fouled in the box by Barry Cotter, prompting a corner rather than a penalty after referee Rob Hennessy dismissed the protest. Despite the heated moments, the game flowed with a high tempo, featuring numerous half‑chances and tactical adjustments at halftime when Derry's manager Tiernan Lynch introduced James Olayinka in midfield and shifted Conor Barr to a more advanced role, a change that paid dividends in the second period.

Statistically the encounter highlighted Derry's improving offensive output, with the team scoring four goals for the first time this season and registering their second instance of netting more than two goals in a single match. The win also marked their fifth overall victory of the campaign, breaking a streak of four winless games and solidifying their unbeaten record at the temporary home venue.

For Bohemians, the loss was a setback as they had been occupying the second spot in the table after a run of four wins in five matches. The defeat underscored defensive frailties, particularly in dealing with set‑pieces and quick transitions, areas that their coaching staff will need to address ahead of the next round of league fixtures.

Overall, the fixture provided an entertaining showcase of attacking football, individual brilliance from Clarke, and a narrative of resurgence for Derry City as they look to build on this momentum





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