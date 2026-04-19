Clarke's Late Penalty Saves Point for Ipswich in Thrilling Draw with Middlesbrough

Jack Clarke converted an 87th-minute penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw for Ipswich Town against promotion rivals Middlesbrough. The late spot-kick, awarded for a foul on George Hirst, ensured Ipswich moved up to second in the Championship.

Ipswich Town secured a dramatic 2-2 draw against promotion rivals Middlesbrough thanks to a late penalty from their top scorer, Jack Clarke. The spot-kick, awarded in the 87th minute, stemmed from a foul on substitute George Hirst by Middlesbrough defender Adilson Malanda. This crucial point propelled Ipswich Town into second place in the Championship standings on goal difference, leapfrogging Millwall, and placing them a point ahead of Southampton and three clear of Middlesbrough . The match itself was a pulsating affair, with both sides showcasing their ambition for promotion.

Middlesbrough initially took the lead through David Strelec, only for Ipswich's Republic of Ireland international Kasey McAteer to provide an immediate equalizer just five minutes later with a superb strike. The visitors then managed to regain the lead in the second half via Tommy Conway, but Clarke's coolly dispatched penalty ensured the points were shared, leaving the Ipswich faithful jubilant and Middlesbrough extending their winless run to seven matches.

Earlier in the game, an early scare for Middlesbrough saw Malanda get into a mix-up with his goalkeeper Sol Brynn, as Brynn came out to meet a flicked ball from Leif Davis. Fortunately for Boro, Brynn managed to touch the ball with his shoulder, averting an immediate threat. Ipswich had a significant chance to open the scoring in the 24th minute, following a fluid attacking move involving Ivan Azon, Marcelino Nunez, and McAteer, which culminated in full-back Darnell Furlong firing narrowly wide.

However, against the general flow of play, Middlesbrough found themselves ahead in the 25th minute. Slovakia international Strelec found the back of the net from close range, sidefooting home after a cross from Alan Browne. Ipswich's response was swift and emphatic. Five minutes later, McAteer drew them level with a spectacular goal. A clever backheel from Azon set up McAteer, who expertly latched onto the pass and rifled a shot into the bottom corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

The first half continued to be a test of endurance and skill for both teams. Brynn was forced into a full-length dive to acrobatically push a shot from Jaden Philogene around the post. In a rare Middlesbrough attack, Tommy Conway found Alex Gilbert on the overlap, and his subsequent cross was met by Strelec, but Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton was well-positioned to gather the scuffed, bouncing effort. Walton was then called into action again, bravely beating away an angled shot from Strelec as both teams pushed to seize the advantage. At the other end, Brynn had to leap high to palm away a thunderous strike from Azon. From the resulting corner, Jack Taylor fired narrowly wide, highlighting Ipswich's persistent pressure.

The second half saw Middlesbrough regain the lead in the 64th minute. Strelec played a cutback from the right, and while Callum Brittain's shot was parried by Walton, Conway was perfectly placed to steer the rebound into an unguarded net. Middlesbrough continued to apply pressure, with substitute and former Ipswich player Jeremy Sarmiento testing Walton, who dived to save his effort. The tension in the stadium was palpable as the clock ticked down.

The eruption of noise from the home supporters three minutes from time, when the penalty was awarded, signaled the dramatic conclusion to the match. Clarke's composed finish from the penalty spot sealed a vital point for Ipswich, underscoring his importance to the team's promotion aspirations.





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