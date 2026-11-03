Climate Council Criticizes Government Lack of Nature Restoration Funding

The Climate Change Advisory Council urges immediate investment in nature restoration, citing a €5.8 billion need to protect Ireland from extreme weather and economic loss.

The Climate Change Advisory Council has issued a sharp rebuke of the Irish Government for failing to allocate financial resources toward nature-based solutions that safeguard communities against escalating climate risks. This independent climate watchdog expressed deep disappointment regarding the omission of funding for the country's Nature Restoration Plan in last month's budget. The council highlighted that no money was designated from the Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund, which has been operational since 2024, despite urgent needs identified by experts.

Urgent Need for Ecosystem Restoration

The advisory body emphasized that immediate action is required to restore flood plains and peatlands, which serve as natural sponges to absorb extreme rainfall and prevent catastrophic flooding in vulnerable communities. Beyond water management, the council advocated for the expansion of green spaces and trees within urban environments to provide essential shade and cooling during intensifying heatwaves. They also called for the preservation and restoration of coastal lands, dunes, and salt marshes to create vital barriers against sea-level rise and storm surges.

Also read Dublin City Council Suspends Merrion Square Tea Rooms Lease Amid Cost Overruns

Hedgerows must be protected and expanded according to the council's recommendations, alongside the planting of new native forestry. These measures are designed to provide shelter, prevent land drying and erosion, and enhance resilience against wildfires and plant diseases. The council stated that more biodiverse landscapes and greater deployment of nature-based measures are urgently needed to increase overall climate resilience across the nation.

Economic Case for Green Investment

A strong economic argument underpins the call for increased spending on environmental protection. Healthy soils, vegetation, and oceans play a critical role in absorbing and storing carbon dioxide emissions, which are the primary drivers of global temperature rises and climate change. The council noted that the socioeconomic benefits of restoration activities outweigh the costs by nearly sixfold, presenting a compelling business case for government intervention.

Advertisement

According to estimates within the draft Nature Restoration Plan, ecosystem restoration and re-establishment will cost just under €5.8 billion over the period from 2024 to 2050. The projected uncertainty range for this expenditure sits between €2.6 billion and €11 billion. In contrast, the estimated socioeconomic benefits of these efforts are valued at €32.9 billion, with an uncertainty range extending from €16.9 billion to €45.7 billion.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Global Context

Prof Yvonne Buckley, a member of the council, underscored the severity of the current ecological crisis, noting that 90 per cent of protected natural habitats in Ireland were found to be unhealthy in the most recent assessment published last year. She argued that while the scale of the problem is clear, the government has yet to commit the long-term funding necessary to reverse the decline. Buckley stressed that without functioning ecosystems, Ireland faces significant economic, ecological, and social suffering.

Nature is described as critical infrastructure that helps achieve climate mitigation and adaptation targets, offering numerous co-benefits rather than serving as an optional extra. This local critique aligns with broader global movements, coming just days after the Cop17 global biodiversity summit concluded in Yerevan, Armenia. At this international gathering, almost all countries pledged to accelerate actions to halt and reverse the loss of nature worldwide.

Future Strategies and Policy Recommendations

The council is urging the government to commit to long-term, multiannual funding for nature restoration to eliminate the stop-start financing and year-to-year uncertainty that hampers project implementation. They recommend devising a strategy to attract private business and industry investment into conservation efforts. Additionally, a specific funding stream should be created for landowners to deploy nature restoration, with priority locations identified and plans drawn up by early 2028.

Advertisement

Further recommendations include mapping existing green space and canopy cover in urban areas by autumn 2027 to inform a long-term greening strategy. The council also highlighted a skills gap in biodiversity-related jobs and requested that these roles be added to the Critical Skills Occupations list to facilitate priority work visas for skilled professionals from abroad. Minister for Nature Christopher O'Sullivan, who led the Irish delegation at Cop17, confirmed he is working with Cabinet colleagues to create a dedicated Nature Restoration Fund, hoping to announce details before the end of the year.