Climbing Temperatures Bring a Seasonal Surge in Cystitis

Experts are warning about a seasonal surge in cystitis, a painful bladder issue, as temperatures rise and humidity increases. The 'perfect storm' of heat, humidity, and lifestyle shifts can create the perfect conditions for urinary tract infections (UTIs) such as cystitis.

Brits might be enjoying milder weather - but climbing temperatures could bring an unwelcome side effect. Experts are cautioning about a seasonal surge in cystitis, with heat, humidity and lifestyle shifts combining to create the 'perfect storm' for painful bladder issues.

Dr Janine David, women's health expert and adviser to Effercitrate Tablets, said the connection was frequently overlooked: 'It might only be spring, but temperatures are already heating up. Unfortunately, heat and humidity, combined with more outdoor activity, can create the perfect conditions for urinary tract infections (UTIs) such as cystitis. Around 50-60% of women and 12-14% of men experience a UTI at least once in their life, with hospital admissions for UTIs peaking between May and October.

Studies also suggest warmer weather can increase infection risk. Warm, moist environments encourage bacterial growth and, for individuals prone to cystitis, even small environmental changes can upset the delicate balance of bacteria around the urinary tract. Spring's unpredictable weather can make matters worse. Temperatures can swing from cold and damp to warm and sunny within hours, before dropping again at night.

The symptoms of cystitis aren't enjoyable: they can include burning or stinging when you pee, lower tummy pain, cloudy, dark or strong-smelling urine, a frequent urge to urinate, a high temperature and generally not feeling well. Dr David said straightforward lifestyle adjustments could help lower the risk. Break up long periods of sitting: 'Desk job? Extended sitting, especially in tight clothing, can potentially increase the risk of UTI symptoms.

Research has found that being more active reduced the risk of developing urinary symptoms compared to being inactive. Those sitting 10 or more hours a day were significantly more likely to develop symptoms than those sitting less than five hours. Keep drinking water: 'With heat, alcohol-filled picnics and potentially more sweating, it's easy to become dehydrated.

But, this can mean urine becomes more concentrated and you pee less often; these combined can mean the bladder gets irritated and the natural flushing of bacteria isn't working as well. Therefore, keep water on hand, as dehydration can unbalance the pH of urine, leading to cystitis. Take action quickly: 'Struck down with cystitis? Effercitrate Tablets can help.

Available without prescription or urine testing, the lemon and lime-flavoured effervescent tablets contain potassium citrate, which helps make urine more alkaline - this can ease irritation in the bladder and urethra, providing relief from burning discomfort. Simply dissolve two of the tablets in a glass of water and drink. Safe sex: 'Sex-induced cystitis accounts for around 60% for recurrent cases, according to estimates.

Wash your genital area both before and after sex and go to the toilet to empty your bladder after sex. Rethink your underwear: 'Cotton underwear is your best bet to minimise cystitis risk.

'Cotton is soft and allows the vagina to 'breathe'. Loose trousers are also ideal, to avoid your genital area becoming sweaty or damp





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Cystitis Urinary Tract Infections Heat Humidity Lifestyle Shifts Effercitrate Tablets Potassium Citrate Alkaline Urine Bladder And Urethra Burning Discomfort Dehydration Cotton Underwear Loose Trousers

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