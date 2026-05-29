Cllr Eoin O'Driscoll rejects Aontú claim of conflict of interest

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Cllr Eoin O'Driscoll has rejected claims of a conflict of interest regarding his employment with Re-turn and his lobbying of a Fine Gael Minister.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Cllr Eoin O'Driscoll has rejected claims of a conflict of interest regarding his employment with Re-turn and his lobbying of a Fine Gael Minister.

Re-turn, an advisory firm, has been hired by the company to manage public relations. The company's public and regulatory affairs manager, O'Driscoll, was appointed in March. He previously worked for Teneo, the advisory firm that manages public relations for Re-turn. The conflict of interest allegations stem from O'Driscoll's lobbying of the Fine Gael Minister responsible for the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS).

Re-turn has reported at least €66.7 million in unredeemed deposits during the first year of the scheme and a further €55 million during the first nine months of 2025. The company has proposed legislative changes to make the DRS 'more effective and efficient'. O'Driscoll has denied any conflict of interest, stating that he is in full compliance with all guidelines and rules related to his role as a county councillor.

Re-turn has also denied any wrongdoing, stating that they operate in full compliance with all applicable governance, ethics, and government engagement requirements. The company has recorded and published all relevant activity in accordance with the Regulation of Lobbying Act. The controversy has sparked accusations of a 'shocking' conflict of interest, with critics arguing that O'Driscoll is using his position to lobby for Re-turn's interests.

The situation has raised concerns about the potential for undue influence and the need for greater transparency in lobbying activities. O'Driscoll has maintained that he takes his responsibilities to the local community very seriously and is committed to upholding the trust placed in public office. The debate surrounding O'Driscoll's employment and lobbying activities is ongoing, with many calling for greater accountability and transparency in government and lobbying practices





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Conflict Of Interest Lobbying Re-Turn Fine Gael Deposit Return Scheme

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