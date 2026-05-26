Clubeo Returns to Tábhairne Leo as Gaylí Dance Night and Absolute Lilt Launch Highlight Cultural Spring in Donegal

The historic venue Tábhairne Leo hosts the comeback of the monthly Clubeo night, a Gaelic dance event Gaylí and the debut of the Absolute Lilt project, showcasing emerging talent, community spirit and the fusion of tradition with modern music in County Donegal.

The historic venue Tábhairne Leo in the Gaeltacht of County Donegal will host a lively return of the beloved Clubeo night on Saturday, May 29 2026.

The event marks the first gathering since the founder, Maria Ní Bhraonáin, stepped away from the stage in April. Clubeo, founded in 2013, has long served as a monthly platform for emerging musicians to showcase original material and reinterpret traditional tunes. Over the years it has become a vital social outlet for young artists, drawing crowds to the iconic Minna Leice for an evening of high‑energy live music.

Maria's vision and encouragement helped shape the western music community, supporting hundreds of singers and instrumentalists throughout her tenure. Although the club's May edition was cancelled earlier as a sign of respect, the organising team announced that the spirit of the night will live on, promising to honour Maria's legacy with a special tribute on May 29.

Performers slated for the night include rising talents Dea Matrona, Mel Zaich, Ryan Harling and Geraldine Legon, with the program kicking off at nine pm. The event is being promoted by the community group BÁNÚ, which is urging the local authority to grant a permanent licence for the venue, stressing that music is the glue that binds the Irish community together.

As one organiser explained, their family has deep roots in traditional music, with parents having performed alongside the renowned Casaidigh family, and the love of the sound has been passed down through generations.



In addition to the Clubeo revival, a vibrant Gaelic dance celebration called Gaylí will take place on Saturday 31 May in the town centre of Ballyshannon.

Organized by the Heartlands Pride collective, the evening will feature live Celtic music, a Céilí workshop for all ages and a chance for participants to practice Irish language conversation in a festive setting. The event is supported by the Arts Funding Initiative and promises a fun, inclusive atmosphere where attendees can connect with the local dance committee and learn traditional steps under the guidance of experienced choreographer August Kirwan.

Christine Ní Mhathúna, a member of the organising team, highlighted the success of the previous Gaylí event in March and expressed excitement about the growing community interest, noting that the night will also showcase contemporary performances alongside classic reels.



The cultural program will also spotlight the new musical project Absolute Lilt, led by Niamh Hinchy and Lisa Canny of the traditional group BIIRD.

Their collaborative effort has secured a record deal with Heavenly Recordings and will see the release of the debut single P Stands for Paddy. The duo aims to fill a gap in the market for modern interpretations of Gaelic tradition, offering fresh arrangements that appeal to both longtime fans and younger listeners.

Absolute Lilt and BIIRD are slated to appear on the main stage of the Beyond The Pale festival later this summer, sharing the bill with contemporary acts such as Kojaque, Father John Misty, Primal Scream and Madra Salach. The festival promises a diverse lineup that bridges the gap between heritage and innovation, underscoring the ongoing vitality of Irish music in the 21st century.





For those looking to stay active, the article also promotes simple at‑home yoga routines that can be practiced in any small space. Yoga helps improve flexibility, strength and stress relief, making it an ideal complement to the energetic music and dance events happening across the region. Online videos are available for beginners, while more advanced practitioners can incorporate resistance bands or weighted accessories for added challenge.

Regular practice is said to enhance overall wellbeing, promote better sleep and provide a balanced counterpoint to the summer's heat and social bustle.



Overall, May 2026 promises a rich tapestry of cultural experiences in Donegal, from the return of Clubeo's supportive platform for young musicians, to community‑driven dance nights, and innovative projects that keep Gaelic tradition alive while embracing contemporary influences.

The combined efforts of local artists, organisers and volunteers demonstrate the enduring power of music and dance to unite the Irish people, preserve heritage and inspire the next generation





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