CMAT at St Anne's Park: Everything you need to know about the sold-out Dublin concert

All the details for CMAT's Saturday show at St Anne's Park in Dublin, including stage times, travel advice, ticket info, and prohibited items.

CMAT , the self-styled Dunboyne Diana also known as Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, is set to deliver an unforgettable performance at St Anne's Park in Dublin on Saturday.

The concert has been sold out since August 2025, reflecting the high demand for tickets and the artist's soaring popularity. CMAT's recent Pyramid Stage set at Glastonbury Festival in June 2025 was widely hailed as one of the event's highlights, and fans can expect a similarly electrifying show on home turf. The evening promises a blend of her award-winning Euro-Country sound, with plenty of tracks from her acclaimed album that has earned her critical praise and a devoted following.

Gates open at 5pm, with the first act taking the stage at 6pm. Although a full list of stage times has not yet been released, organizers advise concertgoers to monitor CMAT's social media channels for updates on the day. The show is expected to conclude by 11pm. To minimize disruption to local residents, no queuing is allowed before gates open, so arriving earlier than 5pm may result in being turned away.

It is recommended to arrive about half an hour before the event starts to ensure a smooth entry. Travel to St Anne's Park is strongly encouraged via walking, cycling, or public transport. Organizers note that traffic delays are unavoidable, so attendees should allow an additional three hours for travel to and from the venue. Irish Rail has scheduled engineering works between Greystones and Dublin Connolly on May 30th and 31st, which may affect those traveling from certain areas.

Dublin Bus provides good options from the city center, including routes H1, H3, and 130 from Abbey Street Lower. For those considering private coach services, Marathon Coaches will pick up passengers from Dublin, Enfield, Maynooth, Leixlip, Celbridge, Navan, Blessington, Naas, and CMAT's native Dunboyne, while Murray & Son Coaches operates from Co Meath and Co Louth.

Driving is not recommended as there is no public parking available; the car parks at St Anne's Park are closed during events, and illegal parking may result in towing or clamping. Attendees are asked to avoid parking in residential areas. Upon arrival, there are two entrances to St Anne's Park, each requiring a 1.3km walk from the park entrance to the ticket scan point.

Tickets should be downloaded to your phone in advance to avoid connectivity issues; screenshots will not work as barcodes update in real time. If you need to collect tickets, the box office is located on the main avenue where the green and blue routes meet. Under-16s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Strict security checks and age monitoring will be in place, and large bags or backpacks are discouraged to avoid delays or refusal of entry.

Prohibited items include glass, cans, umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, camping chairs, e-scooters, e-bikes, flares, professional cameras, and audio-recording equipment. A full list is available online. Weather forecasts indicate a chance of rain on Saturday despite the warm weekend, so attendees should come prepared with rain gear, sun cream, and comfortable footwear. St Anne's Park is an outdoor venue, and planning for changing conditions will enhance the experience.

With a sold-out crowd and high expectations, CMAT's Dublin show is poised to be a standout event of the summer





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CMAT St Anne's Park Dublin Concert Ticket Info Travel Guide

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