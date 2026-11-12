CMAT Joins Philomena Begley for Surprise NI Music Prize Performance

CMAT surprised fans by joining Philomena Begley at the NI Music Prize 15th anniversary in Belfast, earning a standing ovation during the lifetime achievement ceremony.

Singer-songwriter CMAT appeared unexpectedly at the NI Music Prize gala in Belfast, delivering a memorable performance alongside country music legend Philomena Begley at the historic Ulster Hall.

The event, which marked its 15th anniversary on Wednesday night, saw the two artists share the stage in a moment that organizers described as a unique highlight in the ceremony's history.

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Begley, aged 84 and often referred to as the Queen of Country, was the recipient of a lifetime achievement award, recognizing her six-decade-long career in the music industry.

Live Performance Sparks Standing Ovation

The emotional peak of the evening occurred when Begley performed her classic song Blanket on the Ground accompanied by the Shamrock Showband, inviting CMAT to join her for the rendition.

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The collaborative performance generated such an enthusiastic response from the audience that it prompted an encore, with the entire Ulster Hall rising to its feet to applaud the pairing.

Charlotte Dryden, chief executive of Oh Yeah Music Centre, the organization responsible for organizing the NI Music Prize, noted that while the event has featured incredible moments over the years, the atmosphere during this specific performance was unlike anything previously experienced.

CMAT Praises Begley on Social Media

Following the event, CMAT shared photographs of the duo on social media, expressing deep admiration for her co-performer by describing Begley as the coolest woman alive.

This public endorsement highlights the respect between the younger indie-pop artist and the veteran country star, bridging generational gaps within the Northern Irish music community.

Begley continues to be an active force in the industry, with dozens of tour dates already scheduled for the coming months, proving her enduring relevance and popularity among fans.

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Awards and Recognitions Highlight Career Milestones

Beyond the surprise performance, the NI Music Prize honored several other key figures in the local music scene with prestigious awards for their contributions and recent works.

Joshua Burnside secured the PPL Album of the Year award for his release It's Not Going To Be OK, showcasing his prominence in the current musical landscape.

Additionally, the band Chalk won the Single of the Year award for their track Pain, further cementing their status as a leading act in the regional music ecosystem.

Neil Martin Honored for Outstanding Contribution

The evening also featured the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award, which was presented to composer and musician Neil Martin by actor Stephen Rea, a close friend of the honoree.

This award recognized Martin's extensive impact on the music industry, adding to the night's celebration of both legacy and contemporary achievement in Northern Ireland.