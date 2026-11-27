Bernie Corcoran faces jail for stag night violence but appeals the seven-month sentence to attend his January wedding, raising public order concerns in Ballinasloe.

Co Galway resident Bernie Corcoran faces a seven-month prison sentence that threatens to overlap with his upcoming wedding in January, following a series of public order offences committed during his stag night celebration.

Corcoran, aged 33, was arrested three times on August 8th in Ballinasloe after consuming excessive alcohol and behaving aggressively towards law enforcement officers. The incident has drawn significant attention due to the timing of the sentence and the involvement of his family in the legal proceedings.

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Stag Night Arrests in Ballinasloe

The disturbances began at 12:20am when Gardaí were called to Society Street, Ballinasloe, to find Corcoran intoxicated and banging on a residential door. After officers provided him with a lift back into town, he became abusive in the squad car and made lewd remarks toward the personnel transporting him.

Later that morning, police were summoned to Gullane's Hotel on Main Street because Corcoran refused to leave a public toilet while still under the influence of alcohol. During this encounter, he verbally abused the officers, using numerous derogatory terms as described by the reporting officer.

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Court Proceedings and Sentencing Details

Corcoran was charged and appeared at a lunchtime court sitting in Loughrea. As he exited the courtroom, he continued his hostile behavior by verbally abusing police and explicitly threatening to throw them into the nearby river, according to Garda Sgt Christy Browne.

At Ballinasloe District Court, Judge James Faughnan sentenced the 33-year-old to seven months in custody. The ruling ensures Corcoran will be incarcerated on the day he planned to marry, a development he had previously feared due to strict bail conditions that delayed his nuptials.

Legal Defense and Family Intervention

Defense solicitor Tony McLynn cited his client's alcohol addiction and mental health issues as mitigating factors. McLynn stated that Corcoran apologized for his behavior over the 24-hour period and paid €400 in compensation to the affected parties.

Corcoran's future wife attended the court hearing to support him, and his mother provided an independent surety to secure his release. This family intervention was critical in maintaining his freedom while the legal challenge proceeds.

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Appeal Filed to Save Wedding Plans

Corcoran immediately lodged an appeal against the custodial sentence while out on his €1,000 bond. The appeal process is currently pending, allowing him to remain free from prison detention as the case moves forward.

Upon approving the appeal and bond, Judge Faughnan quipped that Corcoran was escaping one prison for another, referring to the upcoming marriage. The groom still has 58 previous convictions on record, yet the court has allowed him this temporary reprieve.