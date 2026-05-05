Cocaine-Impaired Driver Arrested with Five Kilograms of Cannabis in Cork During May Bank Holiday Road Policing Operation

A man in his 30s was arrested for driving under the influence of cocaine and possessing cannabis during a road policing operation in Cork. The operation also resulted in numerous arrests for speeding and other traffic violations, with two fatalities and five serious injuries reported.

A driver under the influence of cocaine was apprehended by authorities in Cork after a routine checkpoint search revealed five kilograms of cannabis in his vehicle.

The individual, a man in his 30s, has been arrested and is currently facing charges in court. This incident occurred during an extensive road policing operation conducted over the May Bank Holiday weekend, which aimed to enhance traffic safety and enforce compliance with road regulations. During the operation, Gardai reported that two people tragically lost their lives, while five others sustained serious injuries in road-related incidents.

Additionally, over 3,950 drivers were detected for speeding violations, highlighting the prevalence of reckless driving during the holiday period. The operation involved both statutory Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) and high-visibility policing checkpoints to deter and identify impaired drivers.

As a result, 165 individuals were arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, including one motorist who was recorded traveling at 121 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the R417 in Maganey Lower, Kildare. Another driver was detected speeding at 137 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on the R238 in Buncrana, Donegal.

Furthermore, more than 300 drivers were cited for holding a mobile phone while driving or failing to wear a seatbelt, underscoring the need for stricter adherence to traffic laws. The operation underscored the ongoing challenges in road safety and the critical role of law enforcement in preventing accidents and saving lives. Authorities have emphasized the importance of responsible driving and compliance with traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all road users





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cocaine Cannabis Road Policing Speeding Traffic Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kilkenny and Wexford cruise to Leinster U20 wins, Cork defeat Kerry in Munster minorThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

What time and channel is Kerry v Cork in the Munster Minor Championship?Both sides come into the match having won their opening Championship ties

Read more »

Man in Critical Condition After Serious Assault in CorkA man in his late 30s is in critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Liffey Park, Cork. Gardai are investigating and appealing for witnesses.

Read more »

Kerry Focused on Cork Despite Donegal DrawKerry manager Jack O’Connor prioritizes the Munster final against Cork over the upcoming All-Ireland SFC Round 1 fixture against Donegal, citing concerns about distracting from the Munster championship. He also provided an update on player injuries, indicating limited availability for the Cork game.

Read more »

Taxi Driver Ordered to Pay Visually Impaired Couple for DiscriminationA taxi driver in Dublin has been ordered to pay €12,000 to a visually impaired couple after refusing them service due to their guide dog and behaving abusively. The incident occurred at Heuston Station on December 27th, 2024. The Workplace Relations Commission found the driver discriminated against the couple in breach of the Equal Status Act 1998.

Read more »

Cork hurler Alan Cadogan feels 'so blessed' to be expecting twins with wife MaeveThe GAA star and his wife took to Instagram to share the happy news that they are getting ready to welcome twins, which comes after their magical winter wedding in 2024

Read more »