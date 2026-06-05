Coillte Estimates Storm Éowyn Damage Exceeds €80 Million as Roundwood Harvest Surges

After last year's devastating Storm Éowyn, state‑run forestry manager Coillte announced a cash loss beyond €80 million, while the country's roundwood harvest reached its highest level in a decade. The report highlights the impact on different forest sectors, changes in wood pricing and the broader implications for Ireland's timber industry.

Coillte , Ireland's state‑owned commercial forestry company, has announced a headline cash loss exceeding €80 million as a result of the damaging Storm Éowyn that swept across the country in early this year.

The figure, which was released in a statement this week, is a clear indicator of the unprecedented levels of destruction inflicted upon the company's extensive forest holdings. Storm Éowyn toppled countless trees, created a surge in windblown sites and consequently forced Coillte to limit the extraction of higher‑value sawlog material from these damaged areas.

The company's financial losses are compounded by a fall in prices for roundwood, caused by a sudden increase in supply of lower‑grade sawlogs that were salvaged from the storm‑blasted fields. The loss of €80 million is part of a broader picture that shows Ireland's roundwood harvest doing a perfect storm of its own.

According to the most recent data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the total volume of roundwood removed from all Irish farmlands rose from 4.4 million cubic metres in 2024 to 5.2 million cubic metres in 2025. That is a 15 percent jump, and it is also the highest volume recorded in more than a decade.

The total value of that timber is recorded at €238 million, a modest 1 percent increase over the previous year's €236 million, but still 6 percent lower than the €253 million peak in 2022. Importantly, over 2.9 million cubic metres of that wood came from privately‑owned forests, which accounts for 57 percent of the total roundwood removed in 2025. The storm has caused a shift in the composition of the forests that are being harvested.

The CSO noted that while removals from public forests fell by 6 percent compared to 2024, private forest removals surged by 48 percent. This will not only alter the balance between public and private forestry but also changes the types of wood being harvested: some 36 percent of last year's product share was large sawlogs used for construction, 28 percent was small sawlogs, and 24 percent was pulpwood.

The prominence of large sawlogs demonstrates that despite a general surge in lower‑grade cuts, high‑quality timber remains in high demand. The economic impact is layered: lower prices for wind‑blown sawlogs will affect not only Coillte but the entire timber chain, from suppliers to construction companies.

Additionally, the company will need to invest in removing and treating damaged timber for a period that may last until midsummer of 2027. The storm's damage also applies pressure to public policy - the government will likely need to reassess injury compensation schemes for farmers whose trees were lost, and address forest sustainability in the face of increasingly frequent severe weather.

While the headline figure of €80 million captures the direct cost, there are ancillary financial impacts that have not yet been fully quantified. Coillte has historically used storm‑damaged trees for lower‑grade products, but the current inflow of damaged timber may saturate the market and depress the price further.

In the near term, the company will have to navigate supply chain disruptions, insurance claims, and an uncertain price environment as it continues to harvest from the most wind‑blown fields across the country. Industry stakeholders have begun to discuss how the lessons from Storm Éowyn will be applied to forest management, shipping and construction.

The CSO's latest data suggest a need for more robust risk assessment models and perhaps a diversification in harvest regimes to distribute risk more evenly over time. For Ireland's broader economy, the rise in roundwood volume underscores an increasing demand for timber products, but the concomitant 6 percent drop in value indicates that supply can outpace demand if the sector does not adapt.

In related news, singer‑actor‑entrepreneur OmniPix's employee received a €29 000 compensation award for a lack of disability accommodation, a reminder that workplace safety and inclusivity remain ongoing concerns for Irish businesses. The updated forestry figures and the assessment of Storm Éowyn's financial fallout will be closely monitored by policymakers, investors, and environmental groups, as they interpret the long‑term implications for Ireland's forestry policy and economic resilience in the face of climate‑induced disaster





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Coillte Storm Éowyn Irish Forestry Roundwood Harvest Economic Impact

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