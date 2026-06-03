Coleen Nolan on Grief, Gratitude, and Grandmotherhood After Losing Sisters Bernie and Linda

In an emotional interview, Coleen Nolan discusses the profound impact of public support following the deaths of her sisters, her changed perspective on mortality, and the joy she finds in her grandchildren and new family podcast, Nolan's Uncensored.

Coleen Nolan , a well-known personality from the Nolan family and former member of the popular singing group The Nolans , has been reflecting on profound personal loss, the enduring power of public support, and the renewed joy found in family life.

Following the recent deaths of her sisters Bernie and Linda, Coleen shared an emotional conversation with RSVP Magazine, offering a moving look at how she navigates grief, celebrates the lives of her lost siblings, and embraces her role as a grandmother. The interview also touches upon her new family podcast, highlighting how the bonds with her surviving children have become a source of strength and creative collaboration.

The narrative reveals a woman processing immense sorrow while consciously choosing gratitude, openness, and a commitment to living fully in memory of those she loved. Coleen described the overwhelming public response to the losses of Bernie and Linda as a profound comfort. She expressed a deep desire to personally thank everyone who sent messages of support, emphasizing how much that collective outpour of love meant to her family.

There was, however, a poignant duality to this support; while heartened by the global recognition of her sisters' legacies, she also felt the acute sadness that Bernie and Linda could not witness that tribute themselves. This sentiment underscores the complex nature of public mourning, where validation of a loved one's impact is intertwined with the raw finality of their absence. She framed her outlook through the ethos of her late sisters, invoking their spirits as a motivational force.

"Life goes on," she stated, echoing what she believes would have been their perspective, and she wakes each morning grateful for the day ahead, regardless of its challenges. The memory of Bernie and Linda is a constant presence; Coleen admits there is not a single day that passes without thinking of them. In moments of frustration, she imagines they would figuratively "give me a kick" to persevere, a testament to their enduring influence on her character and resilience.

The experience of losing siblings has intensified Coleen's awareness of her own mortality, a shift she notes is common after the death of a close person at any age. This newfound consciousness has translated into proactive health measures, including regular self-checks and a willingness to consult a doctor at the first sign of concern. She acknowledges the constant battle against fear but chooses to anchor herself in daily gratitude, contrasting her present mindset with the invincibility of youth.

This reflection on life and death is seamlessly woven into her appreciation for the life that continues around her-particularly through her grandchildren. Coleen finds a different, unburdened kind of joy in grandparenthood, free from the day-to-day pressures of raising her own children. She delights in babysitting her grandsons Rudy (Jake's son), Cruz (Shane's son), and Sydney (Ciara's daughter), cherishing the role while maintaining clear boundaries that respect her children's parenting styles.

This, she credits, strengthens their already close and open family dynamic, something she consciously fostered growing up in a large family where she felt limited in discussing personal matters with her own parents. Her determination to create an environment of open communication with her children is now manifesting in new creative ventures.

Coleen, together with her daughter Ciara and son Shane, has recently launched a family podcast titled Nolan's Uncensored, a natural evolution from their earlier YouTube videos documenting life on their family farm. These projects, which feature all her children prominently, are a source of great happiness for Coleen, who relishes the opportunity to work alongside her kids.

The podcast removes all limits on conversation, allowing for discussions on a wide array of topics where family members often hold completely different opinions. This platform symbolizes the open, honest dialogue she always wanted with her children and serves as a modern monument to family connection.

It is through this ongoing collaboration and the simple pleasures of grandparenthood that Coleen continues to build a life of meaning, honoring the memory of Bernie and Linda by embracing the fullness of her own present. The story is ultimately one of resilience: a journey through profound grief toward a place where love, family, and creative expression illuminate the path forward





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Coleen Nolan Bernie Nolan Linda Nolan The Nolans Grief Family Grandmother Podcast Nolan's Uncensored

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ireland midfielder’s Curva Nord experience - ‘I probably wouldn’t do it again’Lazio midfielder Megan Connolly attended the men’s Coppa Italia final against Inter Milan.

Read more »

DWTS pros lead famous faces at Laura Nolan and Matthew MacNabb's weddingA number of well-known faces turned out for the wedding of Laura Nolan and Matthew MacNabb this weekend, which took place on the lavish grounds of Kilkea Castle

Read more »

Laura Nolan and Matthew MacNabb wed in fairytale ceremony at Carlow Cathedral and Kilkea CastleDancing with the Stars professional Laura Nolan married Matthew MacNabb in a fairytale wedding at Carlow Cathedral followed by a reception at Kilkea Castle. The bride wore an off-the-shoulder floral ballgown and the groom a grey suit. The star-studded event was attended by fellow DWTS dancers and celebrated by friends including Maeve Madden and Rosanna Davison. Laura shared her excitement about walking down the aisle and seeing Matthew's reaction.

Read more »

Teenager Loses Leg in Hit-and-Run, Faces Long Road to RecoveryShaun Narloch, an 18-year-old motorcyclist, was struck in a hit-and-run in Dublin on April 6, resulting in the amputation of his left leg and severe injuries to his right leg. He awoke from a coma to find his leg gone and now faces another four months in hospital before transferring to a rehabilitation facility. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help him achieve independence and obtain a C-Leg 4 Microprocessor prosthetic, with Shaun expressing gratitude for the support and hope to walk again.

Read more »