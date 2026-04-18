Coleen Nolan's Newfound Confidence Fuels TV Comeback and Renewed Search for Love

Television personality Coleen Nolan radiates happiness and self-assurance following a significant weight loss journey and embraces the challenges of dating in her sixties as she joins the cast of Celebs Go Dating. She also discusses her enduring commitment to Loose Women and her idyllic farm life.

Striking a pose for our cameras in a stunning array of glamorous ensembles, Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has seldom appeared happier, healthier, or more self-assured. 'All the clothes fit and some even have to be pinned because they are big,' she says with an air of mild disbelief. 'I've never had that happen on photo shoots before. Usually, none of the clothes fit and I have to keep them open at the back and just fake it.

I'm just thinking, 'Wow!'' At 61, Coleen has undergone a remarkable transformation, dropping from a size 20 to a size 14 through Voy's weight-loss programme, which provides a combination of weight-loss medication and clinical support to assist users in slimming down. 'I feel so much better health-wise,' she reveals. 'My back's improved, I've got more energy. And confidence-wise, of course it helps.' Yet Coleen is adamant that it's not about chasing perfection. She says, 'I don't want to lose any more weight – I'm happy. It's about maintaining now and having a healthy relationship with food and with myself. And with Voy you get 24-7 support,' reports the Mirror. The mum-of-three concedes her relationship with food hasn't always been straightforward, admitting, 'I used to eat when I was happy and sad.' While she can still feel self-conscious at times, she's now far more in touch with her body and says, 'I don't worry about it in the same way any more.' It's this newfound confidence that has steered the single Coleen towards her latest television venture, Celebs Go Dating. She parted ways with her previous boyfriend, whom she met on Tinder, in late 2024 following three years together. Their hectic schedules eventually proved too much, and Coleen has previously discussed how she grew to favour living on her own. However, after a year flying solo, she says she feels prepared to welcome love back into her life. 'I genuinely want to meet someone and if I'm going to do it, why not do it like this?' she tells us. 'I knew I didn't want to go on the apps again.' So rather than swiping, she's now hunting for romance on national television. 'If they'd asked me before, I wouldn't have done it as I wouldn't have had the confidence,' she says. 'I actually phoned my management and said, 'Can I do this?'' Nevertheless, she's the first to acknowledge that dating in your sixties brings its challenges. 'It's a minefield,' says Coleen. 'A lot of the attention I get is from younger men sliding into my Instagram DMs, and I think, 'Why? What could you possibly want with me?' My rule is, I don't want to date anyone I could have given birth to.' Yet men her own age don't always measure up, either. 'Some of them act really old, like, 'We're too old for that now.' The minute someone says that, I'm out,' she says. 'I'm 61, but mentally I'm about 35. I want someone who still wants to live, laugh, and do things.' While she's staying tight-lipped about whether she finds love on the show, she reveals she discovered a great deal about herself during filming and had 'the best time' bonding with her fellow cast members, including Celebrity Big Brother winner David Potts, MAFS Australia's Lucinda Light, and ex-rugby player James Haskell. 'The friendships were the best part,' she says. 'We've got a WhatsApp group and we're constantly in touch. It was sad when it ended.' Away from the dating scene, Coleen remains a cornerstone of Loose Women, a position she's held for more than two decades. 'It's my constant. It's great,' she says. 'It's like family.' She's quick to dismiss any rumours of behind-the-scenes drama, saying, 'We all get on. We've got a WhatsApp group and support each other through everything. It's like having 20 extra sisters.' 'I'm closer to the people I work with most, so people like Christine, Ruth, and Brenda.' She's also welcoming the newer faces on the panel, amongst them podcaster GK Barry and former Love Island star Olivia Attwood. She says, 'I learn so much, even if I don't understand half of what they're saying.' Recent budget cuts at ITV have proved to be a double-edged sword for Coleen. 'On the one hand, it's nice to have a bit more time off,' she says. 'But on the business side, I think, 'I've got a mortgage to pay.' We get paid per show and I'm filming fewer shows. But it has given me more incentive to do other TV work.' When she's not in the studio, Coleen is at her happiest on her Staffordshire farm, leading a vastly different life from the one viewers witness on screen. 'Today I am all glam, but by this time tomorrow I'll be at home, no make-up, hair scraped back, covered in horse muck,' she laughs. 'I've got horses, pigs, goats, five dogs, six cats, and chickens. It's full-on, but it's my dream.' Family sits at the core of everything she does, and her daughter Ciara, 24, her only child with ex-husband Ray Fensome, resides in an annexe at the farm with her fiancé Maxx and their five-month-old son Sidney





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Coleen Nolan Weight Loss Celebs Go Dating Loose Women Dating

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Politics, Irish Dáil, and International Relations in FocusThis news roundup covers a range of topics including Dutch political strategy towards the US president, historical artifacts like the Catalpa flag, Irish neutrality protests, US Vice President JD Vance's public exchanges, confidence motions in the Irish Dáil, a resignation following fuel protests, a peace activist's trespass at a US aircraft, and a reported ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Read more »

Most Valuable Promotions Believes it Has Potential Opponents for Katie Taylor's Retirement BoutNakisa Bidarian of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) has expressed confidence that his organization can provide a worthy opponent for Katie Taylor's highly anticipated retirement fight at Croke Park. MVP, a key promoter in Taylor's recent career, is open to co-promoting the event with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom, suggesting potential matchups like the winner of Holly Holm vs. Stephanie Han, or undefeated British boxer Caroline Dubois.

Read more »

Katie McCabe's Red-Hot Form Fuels Ireland's World Cup AmbitionsIreland captain Katie McCabe has been a revelation in the World Cup qualifiers, scoring in every match so far. Her consistent performances and dedication, even amidst contract speculation, highlight her commitment to the national team and their promising journey under coach Carla.

Read more »

Love-rat liar named as he is caged after reign of terror over partnerDubliner Conor Wallace (34) subjected the woman to “a calculated, manipulative and persistent campaign of coercive control over a protracted period of time”

Read more »

Ulster Stages Remarkable Second-Half Comeback in Defeat to LeinsterUlster showed immense fighting spirit, rallying from a 29-0 deficit to score 21 unanswered points in their match against Leinster. Despite the eventual eight-point loss, the team's dramatic second-half surge offered significant positives and valuable lessons for their upcoming fixtures, though early injuries and first-half struggles remain concerns.

Read more »

Global Conflicts Cast Long Shadow Over Dublin Protests and Political DiscourseDublin's city center became a focal point for public dissent this week, with hundreds participating in a 'No to War and Genocide' demonstration. Simultaneously, international political dynamics saw Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte navigating complex relations with the US President, while US Vice President JD Vance engaged in a public disagreement with Pope Leo concerning the Iran conflict. The historical resonance of conflict and resilience was also highlighted with the upcoming display of the Catalpa flag, a symbol of a daring 1876 rescue of Fenian prisoners. Irish neutrality was a prominent theme, with Lelia Doolan undertaking a significant walk to the Dáil to advocate for its protection. The Dáil itself witnessed political maneuvering as Independent Ireland TDs engaged with protesters following a confidence motion. In sports, the Republic of Ireland football team sought crucial home points against Poland at the Aviva Stadium. Tragically, the geopolitical tensions extended to a French UNIFIL soldier being killed in Lebanon, and reports of boats coming under fire in the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »