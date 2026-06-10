Coleman Refuses to Blame Referee for Cork's Munster Final Defeat

Cork hurler Mark Coleman insists referee James Owens is not to blame for their Munster final loss to Limerick, despite the controversial full-time whistle during a late free. Coleman discusses the wind, tactical challenges, and the tight rivalry.

Cork hurler Mark Coleman has declined to attribute any blame to referee James Owens for his side's narrow Munster final defeat to Limerick on Sunday.

Speaking at the All-Ireland hurling championship launch in his home club Blarney, Coleman addressed the controversial ending where Owens blew the full-time whistle just as Cork were attempting to work a short free into a scoring position. Coleman, who received the short-range free from goalkeeper Patrick Collins and passed it to Tim O'Mahony, acknowledged that the team was unaware it was the last play of the game.

With a strong wind blowing against Cork in the second half, Coleman felt they needed to move the ball closer to the posts to have a realistic chance of equalising. He stated, 'Tim probably would have hit it only he got a bit of a knock.

Then Pa came up to hit it. We obviously weren't aware that it was the last puck of the game at the time. But with the wind that was there, Pa probably wouldn't have had the distance for it so we were trying to just increase our probability of scoring by going short. Obviously if we'd have known it was the last puck of the game, we would have shot.

But we weren't aware at the time.

' Coleman emphasised that he had no issue with Owens, saying the referee had a good game by the letter of the law and that it was not the official's responsibility to inform players of the remaining time. 'Some refs have their own style, but I have no issue with James Owens at all. I think if you were to go by the letter of the law, he probably had a good game.

I'm not going to sit here blaming James Owens for anything. I think he's probably right. It's probably not up to him to tell me that this has to be the last puck of the game. He blows the whistle when he feels the time is up and that's it.

We just have to just accept that we were beaten by a better team.

' Coleman's calm and measured analysis extended to the tactical challenges Cork faced playing into a strong wind in the second half. From his wing-back position, he observed how Limerick's half-back line effectively covered space and forced Cork to hit long puck-outs, which played into the defending champions' strengths.

'When you're playing into a wind like that, you're very limited in the range of puck-outs you can hit, especially with the way Limerick set up. Their half-back line are very good at setting up and covering space. You're just nearly forced to puck it down on top and trying to overload one side.

When the wind is that strong, you're not going to be able to spray it into space because they're going to have their half-forwards cutting it out, and they're going to have their wing-backs set up well to deal with that. They're obviously so strong in that area of the pitch, they were able to force us long and get their good players under it.

I'm not sure of the stats but I think we did win a good few as well. It wasn't like we were cleaned out on the long puck-outs. We probably just didn't do enough when we did get the ball, we probably had a few chances that we missed as well.

' The defeat continued a pattern of extremely tight contests between the two sides in recent years, with the exception of a 16-point Limerick rout in the 2025 round-robin. Coleman dismissed the notion of a fierce rivalry, attributing the close margins to evenly matched teams rather than any animosity.

'I don't know if it's a rivalry, to be honest, I think that's probably a media thing. We have no hatred towards Limerick or anything like that. I think we're just pretty evenly-matched teams. They've obviously been the best team in the country over the last ten years, and we've put a lot of work into trying to get up to that level.

' The Cork midfielder acknowledged that his side must improve their scoring output to consistently challenge Limerick, especially in difficult conditions. 'You have to be scoring a bit more to be beating Limerick especially. Obviously it was difficult conditions, but you still want to be getting a few more scores on the board.

' As Cork now turn their attention to the All-Ireland series, Coleman remains focused on the positives and the lessons learned from another narrow defeat to the reigning champions





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Mark Coleman Cork Hurling Munster Final Limerick James Owens

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