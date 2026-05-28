Ireland's football team has been put in a difficult position due to the lack of leadership from Fifa and the Irish government. The team's manager, Coleman, has spoken out against the situation, stating that the players should not have to answer questions about the Occupied Territories Bill. He has called for the FAI and UEFA to take responsibility for the situation and to deal with it above the players' heads.

As Fifa flounders and the Irish government fumbles its way to a half-baked Occupied Territories Bill , one man's leadership shines through. Coleman spoke on Wednesday with a moral clarity that has been lacking within the upper echelons of football - both here and within the top governing bodies - and within the Irish government.

The latest example of a lack of leadership from within Leinster House comes from sports ministers Patrick O'Donovan and Charlie McConalogue. They say they won't attend the Ireland-Israel game in October. Minister O'Donovan has stated that the game should go ahead, so they should be dragged to the Aviva Stadium on October 4. As for Fifa, their point-blank refusal to acknowledge Israel's breach of their rules, along with Gianni Infantino's shocking photo-op attempt during Congress, shows their true colours.

So thank goodness for Coleman, who like the rest of us have seen the horrors of Gaza - and now Lebanon - unfold in real time. Ireland's players have been put in an unbelievably difficult position because people with the power to make the right call are refusing to do so. We have opposition politicians, unions - including the PFA Ireland - and supporter groups urging the FAI to withdraw Hallgrímsson's side from the games.

He said on Wednesday: My views are very clear on the fact that Nathan and the younger players, and Ireland, the fans, the manager, it should not have landed on our toes to answer questions about this. If I was to ask you the same question, it would be the same opinion? It is awful what is happening, it is extremely sad and a very difficult position for the players to be in.

I don't think we should be in this position. Absolutely not. But of course we got to answer on it. It is very uncomfortable.

Asked who he was referring to when he said it should have been dealt with above us, Coleman replied: Yeah, FAI, UEFA, whatever it is. I feel like it should not have landed on 22, 23, 24 year old lads that are here to play for their country. We represent our country, the people of Ireland, and we got to take that into account, what their opinion is on it as well. It should not be on our toes.

There is the football side, the sanctions and everything that comes with it. It is very difficult for us players, the manager, and all the staff that we are dealing with this.





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