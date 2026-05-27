Colin O'Riordan appointed head coach of Ireland AFLW side for historic clash with Australia

Former Tipperary footballer Colin O'Riordan will lead the Ireland women's Australian rules football team against Australia on 1 August, supported by former AFLW star Cora Staunton as chair of selectors and Brisbane premiership coach Craig Starcevich as senior assistant. The exhibition match, played with a traditional Sherrin at North Sydney Oval, previews the 2026 AFLW season and highlights growing Ireland‑Australia football ties.

Former Tipperary football star Colin O'Riordan has taken on a new challenge as the head coach of the Ireland AFLW side ahead of the landmark exhibition match against Australia in early August.

O'Riordan, who once played Gaelic football at inter‑county level and later switched to Australian rules with the Sydney Swans, will lead the Irish squad on the 16,000‑seat North Sydney Oval on Saturday, 1 August. His appointment follows a rapid rise through the coaching ranks at the Swans, where he has been a senior staff member since returning from his playing days.

The Irish team, assembled especially for this one‑off clash, will be bolstered by a cadre of experienced officials: former AFLW great Cora Staunton, a four‑time All‑Ireland winner from Mayo, will sit on the selection panel as chair of selectors, while Brisbane's two‑time premiership winner Craig Starcevich has been named senior assistant coach. The combination of O'Riordan's tactical acumen and Staunton's deep knowledge of the Irish talent pool is expected to give the squad a competitive edge against a strong Australian side.

Cora Staunton's involvement marks a significant milestone for Irish representation in the women's game. Staunton, who retired from the Greater Western Sydney Giants in 2023 after six seasons, left the league as the franchise's all‑time leading goal scorer and games record holder, amassing 55 goals from 50 appearances. Her pioneering career opened doors for a new generation of Irish women to test themselves in the professional AFLW environment.

As chair of selectors, she will help shape the final list of players, ensuring that the blend of Gaelic football skill and emerging Australian‑rules talent reflects the nation's best. Across the field, Brisbane veteran Craig Starcevich will bring his premiership pedigree to the sidelines, offering strategic insights honed from two AFLW titles with the Lions.

On the Australian side, North Melbourne's dual‑premiership coach Darren Crocker has been confirmed as head coach, with Hall of Fame VFLW legend Debbie Lee taking the role of chair of selectors. The match, scheduled a fortnight before the commencement of the 2026 AFLW season, will be played with a traditional Sherrin football rather than the round ball used in previous men's compromise‑rules fixtures, signalling a return to the classic Australian‑rules format.

The event is being billed as a showcase of the growing ties between the two codes and a celebration of the pathways that have enabled Gaelic athletes to flourish in Australia. With both camps fielding some of the sport's most recognizable figures, the Australia‑Ireland showdown promises to be a historic moment for women's football, offering a glimpse of how cross‑code collaboration can enrich the game on both continents.

The match will also serve as a curtain‑raiser for the upcoming 2026 AFLW campaign, which kicks off the week beginning Monday, 10 August. Organisers hope the exhibition will generate excitement and broaden the audience for women's Australian football, while providing Irish players with a platform to demonstrate their adaptability and skill in a high‑profile setting.

Media outlets have highlighted the significance of the fixture, noting that the inclusion of former Gaelic stars such as O'Riordan and Staunton underscores the deepening cultural exchange between Ireland and Australia. As the date approaches, anticipation builds among fans in both countries, who see the game as a testament to the rising stature of women's sport and a chance to celebrate the shared heritage of two passionate footballing nations





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Colin O'riordan Ireland AFLW Cora Staunton Australia Vs Ireland Women's Australian Rules Football

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