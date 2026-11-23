Colin O'Riordan has been named the AFL Coaches Association AFLW Senior Coach of the Year after leading Sydney Swans to the preliminary finals in his first season. The 31-year-old is the first Irish senior coach in the AFL or AFLW and the youngest ever recipient of the award.

Colin O'Riordan has been named the AFL Coaches Association AFLW Senior Coach of the Year after an impressive debut season in charge of the Sydney Swans.

The 31-year-old received 30 votes to take the award, ahead of Darren Crocker of North Melbourne on 28 votes and Tom Wilson of Melbourne on 23 votes. All AFLW senior coaches cast votes using a top-three system. O'Riordan made history as the first Irish person to step up as a senior coach with either an AFL or AFLW side. At 31, he is also the youngest coach in the league and the youngest ever recipient of the award.

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Sydney Swans Preliminary Final Run

The Tipperary native was appointed to the top job at the Swans in December 2025. The Swans finished sixth in the table this season, winning nine of their 12 games to progress to the knockout stages. They navigated their way to the preliminary finals, effectively the semi-final stages, where they lost to reigning champions North Melbourne. O'Riordan led the Swans to within one game of the Grand Final.

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Crocker, who won the Coach of the Year award in 2024 and 2025, will now take his North Melbourne side into the AFLW Grand Final against Wilson's Melbourne next weekend. After receiving his award, O'Riordan thanked the club for giving him a chance despite his age. He said: First and foremost, to the Sydney Swans footy club, thanks for taking a chance on me last year and giving me the opportunity to coach an incredible group this year.

O'Riordan Jokes About Accent Barrier

O'Riordan also joked about the accent barrier Down Under. He said: It is not lost on me, you probably rolled the dice a little bit with a young bloke coming in, where every video you seem to put up on social media needs subtitles. AFLCA CEO Alistair Nicholson paid tribute to the coach. He said: Colin should be incredibly proud of what he has achieved in his first season as a senior coach.

To guide the Swans to their first preliminary final and be recognised by his fellow coaches is a wonderful achievement. Nicholson added: Having played and developed as a coach at the Swans, Colin has made an outstanding contribution to the club and its AFLW programme. This award recognises the impact he has had in his first year leading the team.

Colin O'Riordan Playing Career History

He continued: On behalf of the AFL Coaches Association, we congratulate Colin, his coaching group, the players and everyone involved in the Sydney Swans AFLW programme on a fantastic season. O'Riordan played 34 games for the Swans between 2016 and 2022 before a persistent hip injury forced him to retire. He remained at the club working in various roles before taking on the senior position with the women's team for this season.

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Prior to his AFL career, O'Riordan was a Gaelic footballer with Tipperary. He won the Munster football championship in 2020, returning from Australia with Sydney's permission. He started as Tipperary beat Cork 0-17 to 0-14 to win a first provincial title in 85 years. O'Riordan earned an All-Star nomination following the 2020 season.