Collins Dictionary Names Mogging Word of the Year 2026

Collins Dictionary selects mogging as Word of the Year for 2026, citing a 210 percent usage spike and its adoption by younger generations.

Collins Dictionary has officially selected the slang term mogging as its Word of the Year for 2026. This selection highlights a significant linguistic shift where the term, originally rooted in niche online communities, has surged into mainstream global conversation. The decision reflects broader cultural trends and the evolving vocabulary used by digital-native generations to describe social dynamics and status.

The term describes the act of outshining or outperforming another person or object, often in a playful or ironic context. Its selection was driven by a dramatic 210 percent increase in usage throughout 2026, as recorded in the massive 27-billion-word Collins Corpus. This extensive database aggregates language data from a wide variety of media sources, including social platforms, to identify words that capture the contemporary zeitgeist.

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Origins and Generational Shifts

According to analysis by Lucy Knight of The Guardian, the etymology of mogging traces back to the manosphere. It originated as a verb derived from the acronym Amog, which stands for alpha male of the group. Within misogynistic forums during the 2010s, the verb came to signify outdoing someone in terms of sexual desirability. However, the modern usage has diverged significantly from these origins.

Lexicographers at Collins Dictionary observed that Generations Z and Alpha adopted the word as a form of playful teasing among friends. This demographic shift transformed the term from a specific subcultural identifier into a broader slang term for general superiority or upstaging. The lexicographers noted a pronounced shift in how the word is deployed, moving away from its controversial roots to a more lighthearted social function.

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2026 Linguistic Trends and Slang

The Word of the Year announcement also highlighted other slang terms that defined daily life in 2026. Carspreading led to individuals experiencing car mogging, referring to the tendency of manufacturers to build vehicles that are longer, wider, and heavier. Job seekers faced ghost jobs, which are positions advertised without any genuine intention to hire. These terms illustrate the practical and often frustrating realities of modern consumer and professional experiences.

Food and fashion trends also contributed to the year's lexicon. The term fricy described the growing popularity of drinks and foods that combine fruity and spicy flavors, such as spicy margaritas and Thai papaya salad. Hairstyles evolved with the bixie, a cut shorter than a bob but longer than a pixie. Gaming culture introduced friendslop, referring to low-budget, independently produced video games played primarily among friend groups.

Political and Environmental Context

Political developments in the United Kingdom influenced language usage through Manchesterism. This term surged in popularity following the appointment of Andy Burnham as prime minister. It refers to his political philosophy, which advocates for the devolution of power to regions while combining economic growth with social progress. The term became a shorthand for this specific approach to governance and regional autonomy.

Environmental and technological concerns also shaped the vocabulary of 2026. The 2026 World Cup introduced the hydration break, a pause in sporting contests allowing contestants to drink fluids due to extreme heat. Climate anxiety was reflected in firewaves, defined as a series of urban wildfires occurring in a short space of time around the globe. Additionally, P(doom) saw increased usage as an estimation of the probability that artificial intelligence will cause the collapse of human civilization.

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Data Methodology and Future Impact

The selection process for the Word of the Year relies on rigorous monitoring of the Collins Corpus. Lexicographers track not just frequency, but also the context and longevity of usage. A word must demonstrate a clear trajectory from niche usage to widespread adoption to qualify. The 210 percent spike in mogging usage provided clear quantitative evidence of its mainstream penetration.

The Collins Dictionary announcement serves as a cultural snapshot of the year. It reveals how language adapts to technological, social, and environmental changes. The inclusion of terms like P(doom) and firewaves alongside slang like mogging shows the breadth of topics covered by the corpus. The data continues to provide insights into how people communicate their experiences and anxieties in an increasingly complex world.