Collins on Captaincy, Growth, and Integrating New Faces in Irish Squad

Irish captain discusses his personal evolution as a leader this season, crediting manager Keith Andrews and the arrival of senior teammates for helping him find balance. He also addresses the influx of young talent in the national team, highlighting the importance of making them feel welcome while preserving the honour and competitive edge of playing for Ireland.

Irish international captain Collins opened up about his personal journey this season, admitting that his form initially dipped because he placed excessive pressure on himself to embody the traditional qualities of a captain.

He explained that he absorbed too much responsibility early on, attempting to alter his game drastically to benefit the team, which ultimately hampered his individual performance. However, as the season progressed, Collins gained clarity about his role, learning to leverage the strengths of his teammates. The arrival of Seamus Coleman and John Egan in the national team camp provided a crucial release, allowing him to refocus on his own game and leading to a noticeable uplift in his performances.

Collins credited this newfound balance to a deeper self-understanding, which revitalized his play. His development was significantly influenced by Brentford manager Keith Andrews, whose remarkable first season in the Premier League defied expectations. Collins expressed immense admiration for Andrews, describing his energy and meticulous attention to detail as unparalleled. He noted that Andrews has remained unchanged since Collins knew him as a child, and his relentless drive continues to push both the player and the team toward continual improvement.

Andrews' unexpected success has been a source of motivation, fostering an environment of growth and high performance at Brentford. Collins also reflected on the evolving dynamics within the Irish national team squad, which now includes a host of new, young faces. Debutants such as Corrie Ndaba, Alex Murphy, Joe Hodge, Mason Melia, Jaden Umeh, Adam Brennan, and goalkeepers Ed McGinty and Conor Brann are all vying for their first caps. Jack Moylan returned after a standout debut hat-trick against Grenada.

Collins remarked on feeling surprisingly 'old' compared to these newcomers, contrasting his own tentative early days with the confidence of today's younger players. He emphasized the importance of integrating them seamlessly, letting them feel they belong and deserve their place, while also reminding them of the honour and gravity of representing Ireland. Striking this balance-making them comfortable yet mindful of the 'edge' required at the highest level-is key to maintaining the squad's ethos and performance standards





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Ireland National Team Collins Captaincy Keith Andrews Brentford Young Players Debut Team Dynamics Performance Improvement Seamus Coleman John Egan

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