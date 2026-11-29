Come Walk With Me defies 18-1 odds to win the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse, securing Eddie Cawley's first Grade One victory.

Coming Walk With Me captured the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse on November 29, 2026, delivering a stunning upset in a high-profile race. The 18-1 longshot defeated the heavily favored Willie Mullins-trained Love Me Tender, who entered as the 5-6 favorite, to claim the Grade One trophy. This victory marks the first Grade One triumph for trainer Edward Cawley, ending a significant wait for a win at the sport's elite level.

The Race Dynamics and Outcome

Harry Cobden, riding for the Mullins stable, tracked the pace-setting Matin Midi Et Soir throughout the early stages of the contest. Cobden appeared to have a secure position on board Love Me Tender, seemingly controlling the race until the final strides. However, jockey Keith Donoghue positioned Come Walk With Me perfectly to launch a decisive challenge. Donoghue moved effortlessly into contention, tracking Cobden closely as they approached the last fence. The two horses jumped the final obstacle together, with Come Walk With Me surging ahead to win by three-quarters of a length.

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Trainer Eddie Cawley Reflects on Victory

Eddie Cawley described the result as fantastic, highlighting the strong support from local residents in the area. He expressed hope that those who backed the horse at long odds were able to enjoy a rewarding evening. Cawley credited Donoghue with providing an absolutely fantastic ride, noting that the jockey gave the horse exactly the assistance it needed to succeed. He emphasized that he prefers a jockey who can go with the pace rather than one who hangs back, praising Donoghue as the best jockey over fences in the weighing room.

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Training History and Horse Temperament

The path to this Grade One success was paved with patience and careful handling of a unique personality. Cawley recalled that Come Walk With Me was a special foal but proved to be remarkably sharp and difficult to manage in his early days. Securing a head collar on the six-month-old colt took days of persistent effort, as bullying him would have likely resulted in the loss of the horse. Cawley admitted to having little patience in real life but found the necessary temperament to work with the animal, allowing him to settle down and enjoy life at home like a lamb.

Future Plans and Career Prospects

Despite the magnitude of this win, Cawley stated he has not yet consulted the racing calendar beyond today. The training team was solely focused on achieving success in this specific contest. With the horse now in open company, Cawley believes there is still improvement to come, though he remains uncertain if Come Walk With Me can compete with the very biggest names. The options for the future include returning to a distance of two miles, following the demanding two and a half miles run today, with the final decision to be made in consultation with Donoghue.