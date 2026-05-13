Commercial Court Approves Shareholder Meeting for Proposed Sale of PTSB to Bawag

The Commercial Court has ruled in favor of PTSB, permitting the bank to proceed with a critical shareholder meeting regarding its planned 1.6 billion euro acquisition by the Austrian group Bawag.

The Commercial Court has delivered a pivotal ruling that paves the way for Permanent TSB, commonly known as PTSB , to move forward with a critical stage of its proposed acquisition.

The court has granted the bank permission to convene a formal meeting of its shareholders to discuss and potentially sanction the sale of the institution to the Austrian banking conglomerate Bawag. This deal, valued at approximately 1.6 billion euros, represents a significant shift in the Irish banking landscape. The legal battle leading up to this decision centered on the rights of minority investors and the influence wielded by the state.

Currently, the Minister for Finance holds a dominant position in the bank with a stake of 57.5 percent, and the government is fully supportive of the sale to the Austrian group. The opposition to the current process was spearheaded by Piotr Skoczylas and a small group of other minority shareholders. These individuals approached the court with a specific request: they wanted a judicial determination on the composition of the shareholder classes before the meeting took place.

Their argument was rooted in the fear that the overwhelming majority held by the Minister for Finance would effectively nullify any opposition from smaller investors. They contended that unless the shareholders were split into two distinct classes—one for the Minister and another for the minority holders—there would be little incentive for the smaller investors to even attend the meeting.

According to the objectors, the current structure makes the sanctioning process a mere formality, as the government support ensures the deal's passage regardless of minority dissent. However, Judge Mark Sanfey rejected these concerns and granted the bank's application to enter the case into the commercial list. In his ruling, the judge provided specific directions for the convening of the meeting, which is now slated for July 30th.

A key point of contention during the hearing was the request by Skoczylas for a stay on the decision, which would have allowed him to bring an appeal to the Court of Appeal. Judge Sanfey dismissed this request, stating that granting such a stay would make absolutely no sense.

He pointed out that the court still retains the discretion to deal with matters regarding the sanction scheme during the meeting itself, and any complaints regarding the approval process can still be raised at that later stage. Furthermore, the judge emphasized that standard legal practice dictates that class composition is decided during the sanction stage rather than before the meeting.

He maintained that departing from this established procedure would be inappropriate and that the objectors were not unfairly prejudiced by this sequence of events. Judge Sanfey expressed the view that deciding the class composition at this early juncture would only introduce unnecessary doubt and uncertainty into the proceedings. He argued that it is far more efficient and preferable for all legal challenges to the scheme to be considered simultaneously rather than in fragmented stages.

The proceedings also highlighted a friction between the litigants regarding the costs and administrative hurdles of the Commercial Court. Piotr Skoczylas expressed hesitation about formally entering his case into the commercial list, citing the significant expenses associated with such a move. He requested that his case be transferred back to the original division of the High Court from which it originated.

The judge firmly refused this request, accusing Skoczylas of attempting to shop around for different courts to find a more favorable or cheaper venue. While the judge refused the transfer, he did offer a compromise, granting Skoczylas the liberty to apply for a description of how the Commercial Court would handle his case if he remained unwilling to make a formal application for entry.

As the bank prepares for the July 30th meeting, the legal framework for the sale remains intact. The judge ordered that Skoczylas and the other objectors be joined as notice parties in the ongoing PTSB proceedings. Despite the frustrations expressed by the minority shareholders regarding their perceived lack of influence and the denial of a stay, the judicial path for the 1.6 billion euro deal continues to clear.

This case underscores the complex balance between state interests and minority shareholder protections in the context of large-scale corporate mergers and acquisitions within the financial sector





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PTSB Bawag Commercial Court Shareholder Rights Banking Acquisition

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