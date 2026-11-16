Aviva Insurance and Vivo Shell Ltd seek court direction on distributing 7.5 million euros to Creeslough explosion victims as causes remain unidentified.

The Commercial Court is currently determining the appropriate disposition of a 7.5 million euro fund designated for insurance claims stemming from the fatal Creeslough explosion that occurred in County Donegal on October 7th, 2022. This significant legal proceeding highlights the ongoing judicial efforts to manage financial restitution for victims and stakeholders following the tragic disaster that claimed the lives of ten individuals.

Legal Framework for Insurance Disbursement

Aviva Insurance Ireland Ltd currently holds the substantial sum of 7.5 million euro, which was accumulated to satisfy insurance liabilities related to the property damage and personal injuries caused by the blast. Michael Binchy, representing Aviva, informed the court that the parties have reached a position where the immediate necessity is to decide the logistical and legal mechanism for handling this payout sum effectively and transparently.

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The legal team for the insurer proposed three distinct procedural options for the court to consider regarding the management of these funds. The first suggestion involves extending the current stay on the payout to allow for further legal clarity, the second option entails paying the money directly into the court for safekeeping and future distribution, and the third option suggests transferring the funds to the solicitors acting for Vivo Shell Ltd for eventual distribution to claimants.

Property Ownership and Liability Settlements

The underlying property involved in the explosion is owned by Vivo Shell Ltd, the entity responsible for developing the site which included multiple residential apartments and an Applegreen service station. Vivo Shell Ltd also owned three of the sixteen apartments located on the premises, which were insured by Aviva Insurance Ireland Ltd throughout the development and subsequent ownership period.

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Earlier in the current year, a portion of the Commercial Court proceedings regarding the explosion was successfully settled. This settlement specifically involved apartment owners who had asserted equitable and beneficial claims, arguing they were entitled to be treated as insured parties under the property insurance policy. This resolution of disputes between the apartment owners and the insurer has clarified the financial landscape, leading to the current focus on the remaining distribution mechanisms.

Following the partial settlement concerning the apartment owners, the legal issues between Aviva Insurance Ireland Ltd and Vivo Shell Ltd were also resolved. This mutual agreement cleared significant hurdles in the litigation process, allowing the court to focus exclusively on the mechanics of distributing the insurance proceeds to the various claimants without the distraction of inter-party ownership disputes.

Scale of Claims and Competing Interests

It was reported to the court that there are up to 80 distinct claims pending against the available insurance fund. Judge Eileen Roberts acknowledged the complexity of the situation, noting that while there may or may not be competing claims, the distribution could become problematic if the total sum of 7.5 million euro is insufficient to cover every claimant's losses fully.

The claimants in this disaster include four men, three women, and three children, with ages ranging from five to 59 years old, all of whom died in the explosion. The legal representatives have highlighted that the distribution of funds must carefully navigate these competing interests to ensure fair treatment of all affected parties, particularly given the finite nature of the insurance pool.

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Personal Injury Claims and Adjournment

Davy Lalor, barrister representing Vivo Shell Ltd, disclosed that there was a previous judgment in default of appearance regarding a separate personal injuries claim against his client. However, he stated that there is now a formal application to set aside that judgment, which complicates the timeline for distributing the insurance proceeds to other claimants.

Counsel for Vivo Shell Ltd sought a postponement of the application related to the Aviva payout, citing that no causes of the explosion have been identified to date. This lack of causal clarity makes it difficult to assign liability definitively, which in turn impacts how the insurance fund should be allocated among the various victims and their families.

Damien Keaney, counsel for the plaintiff in the personal injuries action where judgment was granted, agreed to an adjournment until January. He strongly contended that his client will be at the top of the queue in relation to claims on the payout, asserting priority for the awarded damages over other potential claims against the fund.

Judge Eileen Roberts formally agreed to adjourn the matter to January, allowing time for further legal developments and clarifications regarding the liability and the set-aside application. This pause ensures that the distribution of the 7.5 million euro fund is handled with due legal diligence as the court navigates the complex web of claims arising from the Creeslough tragedy.