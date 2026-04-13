A young woman, Faulkner, in her 20s, died after an attack. A 40-year-old woman faces multiple charges in connection to the attack. Meanwhile, the Luas extension in Finglas is going forward, and authorities are preparing for the World Cup qualifier against Poland.

The tragic death of a young woman, identified as Faulkner, in her 20s, has sent shockwaves through the community. She was receiving medical care at Cork University Hospital (CUH) following a roadside attack that occurred last month. An Garda Síochána confirmed her passing on Monday evening, marking a devastating turn of events.

The Coroner has been informed, and a postmortem examination is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death. The community is in mourning, and expressions of grief and condolences are pouring in from all corners of society. This heartbreaking event highlights the vulnerability of individuals and the need for heightened vigilance and safety measures.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the attack are still emerging, and the ongoing investigation by An Garda Síochána is critical in bringing those responsible to justice. The impact of Faulkner's death will be felt deeply by her family, friends, and all those who knew her. It is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of supporting one another during times of profound sorrow.

The public is urged to cooperate with law enforcement and to come forward with any information that might be helpful in the investigation. The investigation is still ongoing and as a result, no further details can be provided to the public at this stage. It’s important to respect the privacy of the family. The details of the funeral service and burial are yet to be announced.

In connection with the assault on Faulkner, a 40-year-old woman has been charged with several offenses, including endangerment, violent disorder, and burglary. These charges stem from the Garda investigation into the alleged assault. A District Court judge, Carol Anne Coolican, has issued an order preventing the identification of the victim and the accused woman.

Both individuals have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear before Tipperary District Court, sitting in Nenagh, on April 23rd. The legal proceedings are unfolding as the authorities work to gather evidence and build a comprehensive case. The charges reflect the seriousness of the alleged offenses and the potential consequences for those involved.

The court appearances will provide an opportunity for the accused to respond to the charges and for the legal process to unfold. The legal proceedings are still ongoing and as a result, no further details can be provided to the public at this stage. It’s important to respect the privacy of those involved.

In other news, there are developments across various sectors. The extension of the Luas light rail system to Finglas has been cleared to proceed following the resolution of High Court cases. This positive development will improve public transportation infrastructure, providing convenient and efficient travel options for residents in the Finglas area.

The successful resolution of the legal challenges paves the way for the project's advancement, signaling progress and commitment to enhancing urban mobility. Additionally, the need to contain the goal-scoring abilities of Barcelona queen in the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Poland, is under consideration.

In an unrelated matter, there has been critical coverage of fuel shortages in the media due to blockades, with approximately 650 stations facing disruptions. Rory McIlroy's second Masters win was a spectacular display of skill. Regular updates on social media, by members of the Limerick woman’s family, had kept the public informed about her condition. The updates were coupled with expressions for prayers for her recovery





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Fatal Assault Garda Investigation Court Proceedings Luas Extension World Cup Qualifier

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