Community Mourns Loss of Young Mother Following Tragic Roadside Attack

A grieving family prepares to lay to rest Scarlett Faulkner, a 29-year-old mother of one, who succumbed to fatal head injuries sustained three weeks ago in an alleged roadside assault. The community has been deeply affected by the incident and the subsequent loss.

A profound sense of sorrow has enveloped Limerick as the family of Scarlett Faulkner prepares to say their final goodbyes. The 29-year-old mother of one, originally from Longpavement, will be laid to rest today, marking a devastating end to a three-week battle for survival. Scarlett had been on life support at Cork University Hospital following catastrophic head injuries she allegedly sustained in a brutal roadside attack . The incident occurred on March 21st on the R494 near Birdhill, a location now etched into the hearts of many as the site of unspeakable violence. Her heartbroken family, who maintained a constant and devoted bedside vigil, confirmed the tragic news of her passing on Monday evening. The community has rallied around them, offering prayers and support during this unimaginably difficult period.

The funeral Mass, a solemn occasion intended to celebrate Scarlett’s life and mourn her loss, is scheduled to take place at 11 am at St Munchin’s Church on Clancy Strand. Following the service, Scarlett will be interred in Meelick Cemetery, a final resting place where loved ones can visit and remember her. The pain of her absence is palpable, particularly for her young child who has been robbed of a mother’s love and guidance at such a tender age. This tragedy has highlighted the vulnerability of individuals and the devastating consequences of violence that can shatter lives in an instant. The family’s grief is compounded by the ongoing legal proceedings, adding another layer of distress to their mourning process. The circumstances surrounding the attack remain under investigation, and the community awaits justice for Scarlett.

In an emotionally charged tribute, Scarlett’s sister, Victoria, shared her deep pain and spoke of her father’s heartfelt plea. He has requested that attendees at the funeral and wake set aside any personal differences and extend gestures of peace and reconciliation towards one another. This poignant request underscores the desire for unity and healing in the face of such profound loss. It is a testament to the strength of family bonds and the hope that even in the darkest of times, compassion and understanding can prevail. Meanwhile, in connection with the serious assault that led to Scarlett’s fatal injuries, a woman and a 16-year-old girl have been charged. The legal process will now take its course, but for Scarlett’s family and friends, the focus remains on honoring her memory and navigating the immense grief that has befallen them. The community continues to offer its condolences and support, united in their shock and sadness over the loss of a young life so tragically cut short





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Scarlett Faulkner Roadside Attack Tragic Death Limerick Court Case

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