Community Mourns the Loss of Fionn Brannigan Following Easter Sunday Collision

A 20-year-old man from County Down, Fionn Brannigan, has tragically passed away after a road traffic accident on Easter Sunday. The community is expressing deep sorrow and offering condolences to his family, with funeral arrangements set for Wednesday, April 8th.

Tributes are pouring in for Fionn Brannigan , a 20-year-old man from County Down , who tragically died following a road traffic collision on Easter Sunday. The accident occurred on Castlecat Road in Dervock , and despite the swift response of emergency services, Fionn succumbed to his injuries and passed away. The news has sent shockwaves through the local community, with heartfelt condolences and expressions of grief shared widely.

Fionn has been remembered as a 'dearly beloved son' and a 'cherished brother,' highlighting the deep impact he had on his family and friends. The community is preparing to say their final goodbyes, with his funeral scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 8th, in Saintfield. The outpouring of support underscores the close-knit nature of the area and the shared sorrow felt by all who knew Fionn or his family. The circumstances of the accident are still under investigation, but the focus remains on honoring Fionn's life and offering comfort to those grieving his loss.\Fionn's life and the profound loss felt by his loved ones are being commemorated through a series of tributes and expressions of sympathy. A notice from Cunningham Bros Funeral Directors of Castlewellan conveyed the devastating news, describing Fionn as the 'dearly beloved son of Leanne and Philip' and 'cherished brother of Lucy.' The notice further acknowledged his role as a 'much loved grandson, nephew, cousin and friend,' encompassing the wide circle of people who held him dear. The funeral arrangements details the procession, with his remains to depart from his Nanny's home at 20 Main Street, Killough, on Wednesday, April 8th, at 10:45 AM, to arrive at Mary Mother of The Church, Saintfield, for a Requiem Mass at 12:00 noon. The burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcairn, Carrickmannon. The family has requested 'family flowers only,' and in lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to Epilepsy Action Northern Ireland, reflecting a desire to support a relevant cause in his memory. This poignant detail reflects the family's wish to honor Fionn's memory through acts of compassion and remembrance. The Darragh Cross GAC also extended their condolences, reflecting on the community's bonds.\ The tragic loss of Fionn Brannigan has united the community in grief and remembrance, prompting an outpouring of support for his family. Darragh Cross GAC also offered their condolences, stating, 'Darragh Cross GAC would like to pass on our condolences to the Brannigan Family on the tragic death of Fionn. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this sad time. Mary Queen of the Gael, pray for him. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,' demonstrating the community's collective grief and unwavering support for the Brannigan family during this difficult time. The shared expressions of grief, condolences, and memories reflect the profound impact Fionn had on those who knew him and the close-knit nature of the community. The focus remains on supporting the family, honoring his memory, and helping them through this difficult period. The entire community is uniting to offer comfort, share memories, and provide the Brannigan family with the strength they need to navigate their sorrow





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Fionn Brannigan Dervock Road Traffic Accident Obituary County Down

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