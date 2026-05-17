Commuters stroll past as escalator accident victim fights to free himself

A CCTV footage shows two videos - one showing commuters walking past a trapped dad-of-two, the other showing his desperate struggle to free himself from the escalator machinery, with severe fabric restricting his breath.

NEWS TEXT: Steven McClusky, 40, became trapped in the machinery after stumbling while stepping off the escalator, with CCTV footage showing commuters walking past as he struggled.

Harrowing CCTV footage captures the desperate moment a DAD-of-two fought to free himself from a terrifying escalator accident as commuters strolled past without intervening. According to reports, McClusky's coat became caught in the escalator mechanism after he lost his balance at the bottom of the steps, with the fabric tightly restricting his breathing. He struggled to free himself but eventually collapsed and lay motionless





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Escalator Accident Tragic Accident Devastating Accident Tragic Footage Hapless Victims Failing To Intervene

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