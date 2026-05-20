Company Secures Ownership of Commercial Property

Carrolls Irish Gifts, one of Ireland's most successful retailers, has secured ownership of Number 44 Henry Street after occupying the property under a single 35-year Full Repairing and Insuring (FRI) lease since 1995. The company paid €362,000 per year in rent before its acquisition, and the property's sale was guided by agent Colliers.

Having occupied the property under a single 35-year Full Repairing and Insuring (FRI) lease since April 1995, the company has secured ownership of the property for €4.15 million.

The figure represents a slight premium on the €4 million price that had been guided by agent Colliers when it put the building up for sale in January. Carrolls Irish Gifts had been paying a rent of €362,000 a year before its acquisition of the property, and its lease, which had been due to expire in April 2030, was subject to upward-only rent reviews.

Number 44 Henry Street extends to a net internal area of 396sq m (4,263sq ft) in total and comes with independent access to the upper floors from O’Connell Street, as well as rear access via Sampsons Lane. The subject property occupies a high-profile position on Henry Street and sits close to key occupiers including Arnotts, JD Sports, Next, River Island, Mango, Schuh, Levi’s, Dubray and Foot Locker.

Sports Direct and Zara are due to open new flagship stores in the former Debenhams department store site..





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Commercial Property Henry Street Headquarters Carrolls Stephen Murray Of JLL Michele Mcgarry Of Colliers

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