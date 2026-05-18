Complaint about RTÉ's coverage of event amid political controversy; road fatalities and arrests in Ireland; successful golf tournament

This news text highlights a controversy around RTÉ's coverage of a specific event, with a subject expressing disappointment in the organization's decision to continue reporting on entertainment aspects despite not participating in the event itself. The text also mentions political divides, road fatalities in Ireland, and a successful golf tournament.

Yet since then, entertainment articles and reporting on the event continue to be released by RTÉ ad nauseam. I also note that their arts and media correspondent is reporting from Vienna.

Why? Where did the boycott line start and end? There is a double standard in not participating or broadcasting, yet continuing to report on the entertainment side of the event. Based on these confusing RTÉ standards, would it not have been best to just send Dustin again?

– Yours, etc,Britain’s deep political divides were plain to see on the streets of London this weekendFour dead following road incidents in Co Donegal and Co Dublin over weekendStudent arrested at Dublin Airport thought €500k cannabis in baggage was ‘phones and watches’PGA Championship day four: Aaron Rai wins Major with Rory McIlroy five behind - as it happenedAaron Rai emerges from the pack to win PGA Championship with storming back nine Patrick Pearse looked into his heart to determine what Irish people wanted. Some are still at it toda





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RTÉ Event Boycott Political Controversy Coverage Entertainment Aspects Not Participating Dublin Airport Cannabis Patrick Pearse

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manager sacked over ‘industrial scale’ use of firm’s plant to build son’s house loses claimDuo sacked by construction firm Murphy International after complaint by an anonymous whistleblower, WRC told

Read more »

Focus Ireland discusses the plight of homeless children in IrelandChildren in homelessness accommodation in Ireland have basic needs like more space, better beds and sheets, and no shouting from staff. Focus Ireland children and youth panels are working to amplify their voices while the number of homeless children increases by almost 20% in the last year.

Read more »

Women's Six Nations Records, Aviva Stadium Game, Ireland v Scotland - Live EventA live event happening in the Women's Six Nations, where records will be broken, and a record number of 30,000 tickets have been sold. The game will take place at the Aviva Stadium, and the action is live on Virgin Media One.

Read more »

Ireland Women's Six Nations Championship Round 5: Record Attendance, Roasting of Scotland and BeyondThe Ireland women's 2026 Six Nations Championship Round 5 match against Scotland at Aviva Stadium, Dublin was an emphatic victory. Aoife Wafer was named Player of the Match, Erin King, Brittany Hogan, and Dannah O'Brien were the other nominees, although other Ireland players were also close to contention. Despite not a single Scotland player touching the ball in the Irish 22m zone until the 77th minute, Ireland scored eight tries and trounced Scotland 54-5, setting a record attendance for an Ireland women's international rugby match.

Read more »