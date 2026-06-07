Complex Inheritance Issues Arise When Right of Residence Is Granted in Family Home

Four brothers inherited a family home from their father with their mother granted a life-long right of residence. Questions about inheritance tax thresholds, property valuation changes, and potential exemptions for a brother who lived on the property have created uncertainty.

In Ireland, a family inheritance involving a right of residence can create complex financial and legal scenarios for both heirs and the resident. A case in point involves four brothers who inherited their family home from their father, who died 15 years ago.

The father's handwritten will left the house to be split equally among his sons but also granted their mother a right to live in the house for the rest of her life. The mother, who was 88 at the time of the father's death, lived there until she passed away six years ago.

The father had written the will at age 50 to protect the house from potentially passing to a future husband if his wife remarried, though that concern proved unfounded as she never did. Now the brothers face issues regarding the inheritance tax and the valuation of the property, which may have increased due to development potential.

Additionally, one brother, who is over 70 and has lived in the house for over 30 years caring for their parents, has never owned property. He believes he may receive his inheritance tax-free because he lived there before and after the parents' deaths.

The other three brothers wonder how that affects them, especially given that the house's value has risen from €1 million at the time of the mother's death to at least €1.5 million now because of possible planning permission for building in the garden. The prior tax-free inheritance threshold was €350,000 per child; it has since increased to €400,000. The question is whether the old or new threshold applies, and whether the brother's long residency changes his tax liability.

There are two types of right of residence in Irish law: an exclusive right of residence, which prevents even the owners from occupying the property during the term, and an ordinary right of residence, which allows the resident to stay but does not bar owners from also occupying. Assuming the mother had an ordinary right of residence (since one brother continued living there both before and after her tenure), the inheritance tax calculation is based on the value of the property at the date of death of the deceased (the mother) with the right of residence treated as a life interest that reduces the taxable value.

The tax-free threshold applies per beneficiary at the date of death. However, the increase in value due to later planning permission is likely irrelevant for inheritance tax purposes because the valuation for tax is fixed as of the date of death.

The brother's claim to tax-free status may relate to Dwelling House Exemption provisions, which require the beneficiary to have occupied the house as their main residence for three years prior to inheritance and continue to do so for six years after. But he lived there before and after his parents' deaths, not necessarily as the main residence for the required periods relative to the inheritance date, and he is just one of four siblings.

The Revenue Commissioners say each case is complex and requires specific consideration. Professional legal and tax advice is essential to confirm the nature of the right, the applicable valuation date, and any exemptions. The situation illustrates the importance of clear, formalized wills and professional guidance to avoid disputes among heirs





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Inheritance Tax Right Of Residence Irish Law Family Home Inheritance Threshold Dwelling House Exemption Property Valuation Will Life Interest Revenue Commissioners

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