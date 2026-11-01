Con O'Callaghan two-pointer sends Cuala past Tullamore in Leinster opener

Cuala beat Tullamore 0-16 to 1-11 in the Leinster club SFC first round at Parnell Park, with Con O'Callaghan hitting a late two-pointer to settle a tie that was level on seven occasions.

Cuala advanced to the Leinster club senior football championship quarter-final with a 0-16 to 1-11 win over Tullamore at Parnell Park, settled by a Con O'Callaghan two-pointer on the stroke of 60 minutes.

The result sends Cuala through to a last-eight meeting with newly crowned Kildare champions Sarsfields, back at Parnell Park next Saturday week. For Tullamore, it is the end of the road and a 10th defeat in 14 provincial outings. Cuala had been installed as favourites for the Leinster title before a ball was kicked, but the four-in-a-row Offaly champions served a reminder that nothing comes easily at this level.

Also read Tullamore due: midlanders eye statement win against east coast Cuala

The teams were level on seven occasions, and Tullamore led by four points with just over 20 minutes to go. Luke Plunkett struck Tullamore's goal just before half-time, a huge score in a low-scoring contest, and the underdogs led 1-4 to 0-6 at the break. Harry Plunkett then opened the second half with a two-pointer and a single to push his side 1-7 to 0-6 clear.

Dunne Praises Team Kickout Improvement

Cuala were struggling to get their hands on Darragh O'Dowd's kicks from the tee, but manager Derek Dunne said his side addressed that after the restart. We were struggling in the first half on kickouts and we said we really had to change that, said Dunne. We very much did so, I think we got 70 per cent of the kickouts in the second half.

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I think we had 85 per cent retention on our own kickouts, and then we went after their kickouts big time. That is the modern game, if you can get your kickouts away, you are in a great position. It really is a momentum swinger. Con O'Callaghan's first point from play in the 39th minute sparked Cuala's best spell, with the Dalkey side outscoring Tullamore by 0-8 to 0-1 between the 39th and 54th minutes.

David O'Dowd and Niall O'Callaghan capped fine games with important scores during that burst, and Cuala reeled off five points without reply before adding three more either side of a Harry Plunkett point. Tullamore refused to go down without a fight and drew level for the seventh time at 1-11 to 0-14, with Harry Plunkett's 10th point of the afternoon in the 59th minute tying proceedings.

His total of 0-10 included two two-pointers, four frees and a 45, while Luke Plunkett scored 1-0 and Diarmuid Egan added 0-1. Tullamore relied heavily on their number 14, with just 1-1 coming from elsewhere.

O'Callaghan Scores Decisive Late Winner

Then came the decisive moment. O'Callaghan, realising he was playing on an advantage call from referee Patrick Coyle, took a potshot from the edge of the arc just as the hour was up and wheeled away in trademark fashion as the ball split the uprights. It brought his day's tally to 0-6, made up of one two-pointer, two frees and a 45, and ultimately separated the teams after an intense contest.

It came days after he missed out on an All-Star award. Dunne dismissed the idea that Dublin clubs can saunter through Leinster. Oh absolutely, from our point of view, this idea that the Dublin teams are going to saunter through Leinster is absolute rubbish, he said. You saw the quality of that Tullamore team.

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We are playing Sarsfields next, another very good team that we played in a challenge match earlier this year. These are really good teams, and I think the standard right across Leinster has increased over the last couple of years. It is very, very hard to win Leinster. It is a very, very competitive championship as far as I am concerned.

The loss was a cruel one for Tullamore, who were also beaten narrowly by Cuala two years ago when Peter Duffy's goal separated the teams on the Dublin side's run to a maiden Leinster title and eventual All-Ireland success. Tullamore lead the Offaly roll of honour with 32 titles but have now won only three games in Leinster, two of those coming across 2024 and 2025.

Cuala scorers: Con O'Callaghan 0-6 (1 tpf, 0-2f, 0-1 45), Niall O'Callaghan 0-3, David O'Dowd 0-2, Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne 0-2, Eoghan O'Callaghan 0-1, Charlie McMorrow 0-1, Eoin Kennedy 0-1. Tullamore scorers: Harry Plunkett 0-10 (2 tp, 0-4f, 0-1 45), Luke Plunkett 1-0, Diarmuid Egan 0-1. Cuala: Darragh O'Dowd; Danny Conroy, Michael Fitzsimons (captain), Eoghan O'Callaghan; Eoin Kennedy, Charlie McMorrow, David O'Dowd; Peadar O Cofaigh Byrne, Peter Duffy; Dan O'Sullivan, Cal Doran, Conor Groarke; Niall O'Callaghan, Con O'Callaghan, Conor O'Brien.

Sub: Jamie Conroy for O'Sullivan (46). Tullamore: Arron Hensey; Jack Maher, Declan Hogan, Patrick Kenna; Cormac Egan (captain), John Furlong, Daire McDaid; Aaron Leavy, Davin Keegan; Luke Egan, Niall Furlong, Diarmuid Egan; Mike Fox, Harry Plunkett, Luke Plunkett. Subs: Michael Brazil for Keegan (53), Liam Dillane for Luke Plunkett (53), Luke Bourke for Niall Furlong (54). Referee: Patrick Coyle (Meath).

Other Leinster Results Show Updates

In the other first-round games, The Downs beat Clonguish and Kilanerin-Ballyfad upset Newtown Blues, meaning those two clubs will meet on Sunday, 15 November in Mullingar. The Downs, finalists in 2022, led 1-10 to 0-10 at half-time, with county hurler Niall Mitchell's first-half goal separating the teams. James Hagan struck the Clonguish goal in the third quarter, but scores from county star Luke Loughlin, a two-pointer, and Kevin O'Sullivan nudged The Downs to victory.

Seán Forde's point from a free in the 63rd minute won it for Kilanerin-Ballyfad. A Newtown Blues team featuring All-Star nominee Ciarán Downey, who scored 0-4, were fancied to advance, but eight points from Niall, Eoin and Cian Hughes along with 0-7 from Dean O'Toole helped Kilanerin secure a landmark win. The other first-round results were Cuala 0-16 Tullamore 1-11, Kilanerin-Ballyfad 0-17 Newtown Blues 1-13 and The Downs 2-17 Clonguish 1-18.