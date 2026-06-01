Concerns Over Future of Irish-Medium Schools as No New Projects Planned Until 2031

The Irish Department of Education has stated that no new Irish-medium schools are planned for 2026-2031, prompting criticism from political parties and advocacy groups who warn of a collapsing educational pathway for Irish speakers and a decline in Gaelcholáiste availability.

The Irish government's approach to Irish-medium education has come under scrutiny following comments by Minister for Education Hildegarde Naughton , who confirmed that no new Irish-medium schools are planned for the period from 2026 to 2031.

Dara Calleary of Fianna Fáil expressed dissatisfaction, particularly highlighting the absence of plans to open a single Gaelcholáiste, or Irish-medium secondary school, over the next five years. This declaration sparked concerns about the future of Irish-language education pathways, as students who complete primary education in Gaelscoileanna often struggle to find corresponding secondary options.

Sinn Féin has also taken note, with Aengus Ó Snodaigh receiving confirmation from the minister, and the party is now preparing a Dáil motion that, while primarily focused on demanding a boycott of Ireland-Israel football fixtures, reflects a broader political attention on cultural and educational matters. The Department of Education has attempted to contextualize the lack of new schools, noting that there are also no new English-medium schools planned beyond special schools, and emphasizing that the situation is continuously reviewed.

They point to overall declining enrolments and falling birth rates as factors that reduce the immediate need for new school infrastructure, suggesting existing capacity can absorb demographic changes from housing developments. This stance, however, appears at odds with the historical growth of the Irish-medium sector. From the 1970s onward, parent-led initiatives established numerous Gaelscoileanna and Gaelcholáistí, often facing departmental resistance. Between 1990 and 2000, 56 such schools were founded, and another 37 between 2000 and 2010.

But rule changes in 2011 made it harder for communities to set up their own schools, resulting in a dramatic decline. In the following decade, only 14 new Irish-medium schools emerged, a 70 percent drop from the previous decade, with merely five in the last five years, including just one secondary school. Critics argue this curtails the educational pathway for Irish speakers.

Aidan Kinsella of Imeasc, a lobbying group, states that 60 percent of primary Irish-medium students cannot continue in Irish at secondary level, and 13 of Ireland's 26 counties lack any Gaelcholáiste. He contends that the department's demographic surveys rarely favor Irish-language schools because their supporters are a minority, and he calls for legislation to guarantee provision where demand exists.

The department, meanwhile, points to a 2025 taskforce examining future models for Irish-medium education and reiterates the Programme for Government's commitment to establishing such schools where demand is proven. The tension lies between a statistical model that prioritizes overall capacity and a cultural imperative to sustain and expand Irish-medium education, leaving many communities without a clear path for their children's bilingual schooling





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Irish-Medium Education Gaelscoileanna Gaelcholáiste Department Of Education Hildegarde Naughton Dara Calleary Fianna Fáil Sinn Féin Aengus Ó Snodaigh Imeasc Aidan Kinsella School Establishment Parental Choice Irish Language Educational Policy

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