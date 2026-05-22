Concerns Raised About Irish Deposit Return Scheme

Experts have raised concerns about the Irish Deposit Return Scheme, highlighting the need for improved infection control and the potential for attracting pests. They suggest a campaign to encourage consumers to rinse containers before returning them.

An emergency medicine consultant, a GP, and a public health specialist have raised concerns about the Irish Deposit Return Scheme (DRS). They argue that the scheme needs improvement, particularly regarding infection control and the potential for attracting pests.

The experts, including Dr Mick Molloy, Dr Walter Cullen, and Nandakumar Ravichandran, point out that dirty cans and bottles left in reverse vending machines can attract flies and rodents. They suggest a campaign to encourage consumers to rinse containers before returning them. Re-turn, the company operating the DRS, claims it is not aware of any recorded cases of illness arising from the scheme and will continue to run campaigns to encourage responsible use.

They also emphasize that retailers are required to manage return points in line with established health, safety, and waste-handling requirements. Re-turn provides guidance to retailers on managing pests and smells from the machines. The DRS was introduced in 2024 with a 15c or 25c deposit on cans and bottles, which consumers can claim back at designated reverse vending machines. The scheme has had a significant environmental impact, with an uptick in the recycling of plastic and aluminum containers.

Over 2.4 billion containers have been processed since the scheme began, with over 90% of bottles and cans in Ireland now being recycled. The DRS has also led to a reduction in bottle and can litter, with significant improvements reported on Irish beaches and in communities.

However, the experts suggest that the scheme could be improved by implementing a more robust infection control protocol and encouraging consumers to rinse containers before returning them.





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Deposit Return Scheme Ireland Recycling Pests Infection Control

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