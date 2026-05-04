Conjoined Twins Share Health Concerns and Debunk Myths About Their Lives

Carmen and Lupita Andrade, conjoined twins, discuss potential mobility issues in their 40s due to spinal degradation and address common misconceptions about their relationship and lives.

Carmen and Lupita Andrade , the remarkable conjoined twins who have captivated audiences with their resilience and positive outlook, have recently shared a candid discussion about their future health prospects.

The 25-year-old sisters, joined at the torso and sharing vital organs like a reproductive system and a liver, alongside a unified bloodstream, have defied medical predictions since birth. Born in Mexico and raised in Connecticut, they were initially given a grim prognosis of only three days to live.

However, they have not only survived but thrived, building a substantial online presence and dedicating their lives to animal welfare. Carmen’s recent marriage to Daniel McCormack, whom she met through the dating app Hinge, has further highlighted their ability to live full and meaningful lives. During an interview on the Rodiculous Podcast with Rosanna Pansino, the sisters addressed a question about potential long-term medical concerns beyond the typical challenges of aging.

Carmen revealed that a consultation with an orthopaedic specialist during their teenage years brought to light a worrying prognosis regarding their spines. Specifically, the shape of their spines, particularly Lupita’s, raises concerns about their mobility in the coming decades. They were informed that by their 40s, they are likely to require wheelchairs due to the inevitable degradation of their spinal structure and the inherent difficulties in walking given their unique anatomy.

The sisters acknowledged that their current ability to walk is largely thanks to consistent physical therapy since childhood, which has allowed them to coordinate their movements and maintain a degree of independence. However, the very act of walking places significant pressure on their spines, and Lupita poignantly described how her back sometimes compresses her lungs. Carmen corroborated this, confirming that Lupita experiences occasional lung compression due to the spinal alignment.

This revelation underscores the physical strain they endure daily and the potential limitations they may face as they age. The sisters’ openness about this potential future is a testament to their courage and their commitment to facing challenges head-on. Beyond their health concerns, Carmen and Lupita also used the podcast appearance to dispel common misconceptions about their lives. One prevalent misunderstanding is that they frequently argue, which Carmen refuted, stating that they generally enjoy a harmonious relationship.

Another persistent rumour suggests that Lupita dislikes Carmen’s husband, Daniel. Lupita emphatically dismissed this claim, revealing that she actively encouraged Carmen to pursue a relationship with him, describing him as ‘harmless’ and even acting as a ‘wingman’ during their courtship. This playful exchange highlighted the strong bond between the sisters and their genuine affection for Daniel.

In contrast, they were united in their disapproval of one of Carmen’s previous partners, whom Lupita described as ‘horrid,’ prompting a shared laugh. This candidness demonstrates their comfortable dynamic and their willingness to speak their minds. The Andrade sisters’ story is one of extraordinary resilience, unwavering optimism, and a deep connection that transcends physical challenges.

Their openness about their health concerns and their willingness to address misconceptions offer a powerful message of acceptance, strength, and the importance of living life to the fullest





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Conjoined Twins Health Concerns Spinal Degradation Mobility Misconceptions Carmen Andrade Lupita Andrade

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