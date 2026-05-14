Connacht and Ulster face off in Challenge Cup final

Connacht and Ulster are set to clash in the Challenge Cup final, with Connacht aiming to secure a victory that could propel them into the knockout stage and earn a place in next season's European Challenge Cup. Injuries for hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin and secondrow Darragh Murray provide an opportunity for Connacht's frontrow, with Eoin de Buitléar, the younger brother of former wing Colm, named alongside Billy Bohan and fit-again tighthead prop Finlay Bealham. Former Ireland under-20 hooker Mikey Yarr is set to make his Connacht debut off the bench, while Joe Joyce is promoted to the secondrow. Ulster captain Iain Henderson is suspended for the Challenge Cup final following an upgraded red card.

Connacht and Ulster face off in the Challenge Cup final, with Connacht aiming to secure a victory that could propel them into the knockout stage and earn a place in next season's European Challenge Cup.

Injuries for hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin and secondrow Darragh Murray provide an opportunity for Connacht's frontrow, with Eoin de Buitléar, the younger brother of former wing Colm, named alongside Billy Bohan and fit-again tighthead prop Finlay Bealham. Former Ireland under-20 hooker Mikey Yarr is set to make his Connacht debut off the bench, while Joe Joyce is promoted to the secondrow. Ulster captain Iain Henderson is suspended for the Challenge Cup final following an upgraded red card.

Connacht's backline remains unchanged from last weekend's 26-7 win over Munster, with Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane at halfback, Bundee Aki alongside Harry West in the centre, Shayne Bolton and Shane Jennings on the wings, with Sam Gilbert covering fullback. Edinburgh have made several changes for Friday's game, with Magnus Bradbury returning at number eight, Marshall Sykes coming into the secondrow, and Tom Dodd also slots in at blindside flanker.

Piers O'Conor, a former Ireland under-19, is named at centre, with Mosese Tuipulotu at outside centre. O'Conor has impressed at fullback in their last three games but switches to the midfield as Harry Paterson is restored at 15. The backline features a couple of Lions in Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe, a try scorer on his return from injury last week, and a couple more in prop Pierre Schoeman and hooker Ewan Ashman.

Connacht scrumhalf Ben Murphy and halfback Josh Ioane believe that their team has found some real confidence coming into the back end of the season, and they will be tested rigorously at the Hive, especially if they allow Edinburgh to escape early on the scoreboard





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Challenge Cup Final Connacht Ulster Iain Henderson Edinburgh Magnus Bradbury Marshall Sykes Tom Currie Grant Gilchrist Tom Dodd Glen Young Piers O'conor Mosese Tuipulotu Harry Paterson Darcy Graham Duhan Van Der Merwe Pierre Schoeman Ewan Ashman Pressure Confidence Flow Hive

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