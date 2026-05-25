Connacht coach Lancaster confident ahead of URC quarter‑final at Scotstoun

Stuart Lancaster says Connacht enter the United Rugby Championship quarter‑final against Glasgow Warriors with strong momentum, a healthy squad and a fearless attitude, despite facing the league leaders on their home turf.

Stuart Lancaster , the Connacht head coach, insisted that his side will approach the upcoming United Rugby Championship quarter‑final in Scotland with confidence despite the high stakes.

After a dominant run in the league – eight victories in their last nine matches – the western Irish province feels they have nothing to lose as they travel to Scotstoun to face the table‑leading Glasgow Warriors. Their form was underlined by a 15‑10 triumph over the same opponents back in February, a win that took place at the newly upgraded Dexcom Stadium and featured a last‑minute try from Sean Jansen that sparked a string of eight successive wins.

Lancaster highlighted the significance of that February encounter, describing it as a turning point for the team’s season, and noted that the momentum generated since then has been crucial in building the confidence that now propels the squad forward. The coach also touched on the personal dimension of the match, pointing out that his son Dan Lancaster is part of the Glasgow squad and started at out‑half in the earlier fixture.

"I am not sure if he will be playing this time," Lancaster admitted, explaining that the teams have been on a no‑speaking basis and that the return of Adam Hastings to the Warriors’ line‑up adds another variable. He praised his son’s recent performances against Ulster and called him a multi‑duty threat, while also acknowledging the attacking flair of Glasgow’s Franco Smith and the experience of Nigel Carolan, which ensures that every position on the field presents a danger.

In terms of squad availability, Connacht receive a triple boost ahead of the quarter‑final. Scrum‑half Caolin Blade, who has been nursing a wrist injury, hooker Dylan Tierney‑Martin, returning from an ankle problem, and winger Finn Treacy, who recovered from a hamstring strain, are all back in full training and expected to be selected.

Conversely, several players remain under observation: prop Dave Heffernan (calf), back Darragh Murray (ribs), centre Sean Jansen (knee) and winger Harry West (hamstring) will undergo further assessments, with final decisions due on Tuesday. The team will travel from Dublin to Glasgow on Thursday after a scheduled down‑day on Wednesday, giving them a brief period to finalise preparations before the decisive clash that could see Connacht advance to the semi‑finals of the competition





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