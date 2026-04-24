Connacht Face Lions Challenge in Quarter-Final Push

Connacht travel to Johannesburg to face a strong Lions side in a crucial URC match, with both teams vying for a playoff spot. The Lions are in excellent form and will be tough opponents, but Connacht has had time to acclimatize and prepare for the challenge. Prop Jack Aungier will celebrate his 100th cap for the province.

Connacht are preparing for a significant challenge as they travel to South Africa to face the Lions in a crucial United Rugby Championship ( URC ) encounter.

The Lions are highly motivated to secure a quarter-final berth, and Connacht anticipates a demanding match in Johannesburg against Ivan van Rooyen’s team, who have demonstrated impressive home form throughout the season, suffering only one defeat on their own turf. The Lions’ recent performance, a dominant 54-12 victory over Glasgow, underscores their strength and positions them as clear favourites for this upcoming clash.

Connacht, however, has had valuable time to adjust to the South African conditions, having travelled directly to Johannesburg following their successful win against the Stormers in Cape Town last Saturday. Head coach Stuart Lancaster recognizes the need for a substantial performance improvement from his team to compete effectively. The stakes are high for both sides, as they are both actively vying for a playoff position.

Lancaster emphasized the Lions’ current form, highlighting their five consecutive wins and their well-structured, attacking style of play. He acknowledged the quality of their coaching and the presence of impactful players across the field, stressing the importance of a strong start and sustained intensity from the first minute. Connacht will need to be at their absolute best to contain the Lions’ dynamic attack and secure a positive result.

This match represents a significant hurdle in Connacht’s pursuit of a playoff spot and a test of their resilience and adaptability. The team understands the magnitude of the challenge and is focused on delivering a performance that reflects their capabilities. Adding a special note to the occasion, prop Jack Aungier will achieve a remarkable milestone, earning his 100th cap for Connacht.

The 27-year-old, who joined the province six years ago from Leinster, becomes only the 43rd player to reach this landmark for the club. Aungier’s inclusion in the starting XV is a testament to his dedication and contribution to Connacht rugby. The team has undergone ten changes from the side that faced the Stormers, with Peter Dooley and Dylan Tierney-Martin completing the front row.

Niall Murray and Joe Joyce form a new second-row partnership, while Paul Boyle replaces Sean Jansen at No 8, joining Shamus Hurley-Langton and captain Cian Prendergast in the back row. Experienced outhalf Jack Carty will start his 234th cap, partnering with Colm Reilly at scrumhalf. Hugh Gavin steps into the centre to cover for the absent Cathal Forde, with Harry West and Sam Gilbert retaining their positions on the wing and fullback respectively, and Shane Jennings completing the back three.

The team is determined to honour Aungier’s achievement with a strong performance against a formidable opponent. The Lions will field a team including Horn, Davids, van Wyk, Kriel, Cronjé, Smith, van den Berg, Horn (capt), Hlekani, Mahashe, Landsberg, Venter, Ntlabakanye, Botha, and Kotze





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Connacht Lions URC Rugby South Africa Playoffs Jack Aungier Stuart Lancaster

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