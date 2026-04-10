Connacht Faces Montpellier in European Challenge Cup Quarter-Final

Connacht travels to France to face a formidable Montpellier side in the European Challenge Cup quarter-final. This match presents a significant challenge for Connacht, who will need to overcome a strong Montpellier team, despite facing several changes in their starting lineup due to injuries and personal unavailability. The game will be played at the Septeo Stadium.

Connacht faces a daunting European Challenge Cup quarter-final clash against Montpellier at the Septeo Stadium. The French side, boasting a formidable lineup, presents a significant challenge for the Irish province. Montpellier 's starting fifteen includes their first-choice full-back, centers, and half-backs, along with a majority of their regular pack, including the experienced Billy Vunipola at number eight.

Connacht, on the other hand, has been forced to make several changes from their recent victory over the Sharks. Dave Heffernan, Josh Ioane, and Shane Jennings are sidelined due to injury, with Dylan Tierney-Martin, Sean Naughton, and Shayne Bolton taking their places respectively. Bolton's inclusion marks his return after a three-month absence due to injury. Additionally, Paul Boyle steps into the number eight position, while Josh Murphy moves to the bench. Finlay Bealham is unavailable for personal reasons, leading to Jack Aungier's inclusion among the replacements. Adding a layer of significance to the match, Cian Prendergast will be making his 100th appearance for the club. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 pm on April 11th. The match will be broadcast on Premier Sports, BeIn Sports, Super Sport, FloRugby, and epcr.tv. Christophe Ridley from England will referee the game, with Adam Jones (Wales) serving as the TMO.\Montpellier's current form in the Top 14 sees them positioned in 5th place, while Connacht occupies the 9th spot in the URC table. Connacht coach Stuart Lancaster acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge, stating that knockout European rugby in France presents a massive test but one they are eagerly anticipating. He emphasized the positive growth within the team over the past few months and the need to elevate their performance against a strong Montpellier side. The betting odds heavily favor Montpellier at 1/10, with a draw at 33/1 and Connacht at 7/1. Popular bets include a handicap of -16 for Montpellier, Dylan Tierney-Martin to score the first try at 16/1, and Cathal Forde to score a try at any time at 11/2. The match promises to be a compelling encounter, pitting Connacht's determination against Montpellier's established prowess. The differing situations between both teams promises a very interesting game. Connacht will be looking to their leaders to guide them through what will be an incredibly tough challenge. \Montpellier's lineup features a strong starting fifteen led by Tom Banks at full-back. The backline comprises Donovan Taofifenua, Auguste Cadot, Lennox Anyanwu, and Jon Echegaray, with Domingo Miotti and Ali Price forming the half-back pairing. The pack includes Baptiste Erdocio, Christopher Tolofua, Mohamed Haouas, Florian Verhaeghe, Tyler DuGuid, Yacouba Camara, Alex Becognee, and Billy Vunipola. The replacements bench is filled with talent, including Lyam Akrab, Enzo Forletta, Valentin Welsch, Marco Tauleigne, Lenni Nouchi, Melvyn Rates, Thomas Vincent, and Arthur Vincent. Connacht's starting fifteen features Sam Gilbert at full-back, Shayne Bolton on the wing, Cathal Forde and Bundee Aki in the centers, and Chay Mullins on the wing. Sean Naughton and Matthew Devine will marshal the half-backs. The pack consists of Billy Bohan, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Sam Illo, Joe Joyce, Darragh Murray, Cian Prendergast, Shamus Hurley-Langton, and Paul Boyle. The Connacht bench includes Matthew Victory, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Josh Murphy, Sean O'Brien, Ben Murphy, Jack Carty, and John Devine. The game is set to be a clash of contrasting styles and ambitions, with Connacht aiming to upset the odds against a powerhouse opponent in Montpellier





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Connacht Montpellier European Challenge Cup Rugby Quarter-Final

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