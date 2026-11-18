Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster has signed a two-year contract extension with Connacht and the IRFU, keeping him at the province until the end of the 2028/29 season after a strong first campaign.

Stuart Lancaster has signed a two-year contract extension to remain as Connacht head coach until the end of the 2028/29 season. The extension was agreed with Connacht and the IRFU.

Lancaster originally joined Connacht in July 2025 on a two-year agreement. Last season, a strong second half to his first campaign saw Connacht finish in the top eight of the URC. That secured a place in the play-offs and qualification for this season's Champions Cup. The former England head coach had a successful six-year stint as senior coach to Leo Cullen before spending two seasons in the Top 14 with Racing 92.

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Impact on Young Players and Results

He has had a dramatic impact at Connacht not only in results but in the progress of young players such as Enda Bohan and Sam Illo, who became full Irish internationals. His contract extension with the IRFU and Connacht will be popularly received, ensuring a degree of continuity with the province. Lancaster said: I am thoroughly enjoying my time at Connacht Rugby, and I am delighted to extend my stay with the club.

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There is a genuine ambition here and a strong sense of belief in what we are building together. The players and staff have embraced the challenge of driving standards every day, and I believe there is significant potential within this group to continue developing and competing at the highest level. Connacht CEO Willie Ruane said: We are delighted that Stuart has committed his future to Connacht Rugby for a further two years.

From the moment he arrived, he has brought outstanding leadership, experience and a clear vision for how we can compete on the pitch. Stuart has built strong relationships with players, staff, supporters and stakeholders, while also helping to strengthen the connection between our professional environment and the wider rugby community throughout the province.

IRFU Praises Lancaster Contribution

This extension provides continuity and certainty as we continue to build for the future, and we are excited about what can be achieved together in the years ahead. IRFU performance director David Humphreys said: Stuart is one of the most respected coaches in the game and brings a wealth of experience from both the international and club environments. Since joining Connacht, he has made a significant contribution to the development of players and the evolution of the province's performance programme.

Continuity in key leadership positions is an important element of sustained success and this extension is positive news for Connacht Rugby and Irish Rugby as a whole. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Stuart and the province over the coming years.