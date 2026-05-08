Connacht players Denis Buckley, Jack Carty, Joe Joyce, Matthew Devine, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Peter Dooley, David Hawkshaw, Chay Mullins, Oisín McCormack, and Temi Lasisi are among those leaving the province at the end of the season. NeighbourhoodCo: Manchester's hidden gems uncovered for the first time since the great fire.

Jack Carty, Denis Buckley, Joe Joyce, Matthew Devine, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Peter Dooley, David Hawkshaw, Chay Mullins, Oisín McCormack, and Temi Lasisi are leaving Connacht at the end of the current season.

Connacht's head coach, Stuart Lancaster, has thanked each player for their efforts and contributions to rugby in the province. In a separate development, Werner Kok scored a hat-trick for Ulster and Stormers in their high-scoring encounter. A bride-to-be was killed by a disqualified driver who failed to stop, according to a court hearing. Engineers have recommended that Ireland reconvert Moneypoint to coal.

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Connacht Players Leaving Denis Buckley And Jack Carty Werner Kok Scores Hat-Trick Bride-To-Be Was Killed By A Disqualified Drive Ireland Should Reconvert Moneypoint To Coal Weekend's GAA Fixtures Throw-In Times And TV Details Including Kerry V Cork

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