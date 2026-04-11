Connacht Rugby Gears Up for European Clash with Montpellier, Captain Prendergast to Earn 100th Cap

Connacht Rugby faces a challenging European fixture against Montpellier in France. Captain Cian Prendergast will earn his 100th cap for the province. The match is set to be a tough test for Connacht against a strong Montpellier side.

Connacht Rugby faces a formidable challenge as they travel to Septeo Stadium to take on Montpellier in a crucial European encounter. The game holds significant importance for both teams, adding a layer of intensity to the matchup. Montpellier , currently fifth in the French Top 14, is expected to bring a high level of performance, despite making a number of changes to their team.

They still possess a strong core of international players, including Billy Vunipola, Yacoba Camara, Ali Price, and Tom Banks, all of whom add experience and talent to the squad. Lenni Nouchi, the captain of the French Under-20 team that triumphed over Ireland in the 2023 World Cup final, is named on the bench, offering a further element of strength to the home side. Connacht, however, will be entering the match with growing confidence, boosted by their recent winning streak of six consecutive victories. This form has instilled a sense of belief within the team as they prepare to face the French giants, acknowledging the challenge that lies ahead, particularly with Montpellier's forward strength and their capacity to launch attacks from deep within their own territory. Coach Andy Friend has emphasized the importance of bringing their performance up to another level, highlighting the need to match Montpellier’s impressive form.\The Connacht team has undergone only a few changes from their previous victory against the Sharks, indicating a strategic approach to the match. Dylan Tierney-Martin steps in to replace the injured Dave Heffernan, while Sean Naughton takes the reins at outhalf, replacing Josh Ioane. Shayne Bolton makes his return after a three-month absence due to injury, adding fresh options to the team. Paul Boyle will start at number eight, alongside Shamus Hurley-Langton and captain Cian Prendergast, who will be celebrating his 100th appearance for the province, forming a strong backrow. Josh Murphy moves to the bench, joined by Jack Aungier. The forward pack includes props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo, and locks Joe Joyce and Darragh Murray. Matthew Devine will continue at scrumhalf, tasked with feeding the ball to the backline. Bundee Aki and Cathal Forde will be key in leading the attack from midfield, while Shane Bolton and Chay Mullins will operate on the wings. Sam Gilbert completes the backfield lineup at fullback. Head Coach Peter Wilkins has acknowledged the significance of the knockout European game in France, highlighting the growth within the group over the past months. He emphasizes the need to elevate their performance against a strong Montpellier side. Wilkins also praised captain Cian Prendergast's 100th appearance for Connacht, describing it as a huge achievement and acknowledging Prendergast's leadership on and off the field.\The game between Connacht and Montpellier is anticipated to be a fiercely contested affair, with both teams eager to secure a victory and advance further in the competition. The strategic decisions made by the coaching staff and the individual performances of the players will play a crucial role in determining the outcome. Connacht’s recent form and the confidence they have gained from their winning streak will be put to the test against a strong Montpellier team. The home side's strengths and the presence of experienced international players add to the challenge for Connacht. With captain Cian Prendergast marking his 100th appearance for the province, the game holds special significance for the player and the team. The anticipation surrounding the match is high, and fans are eager to witness the clash between the two sides. The outcome of the game will have a significant impact on both teams' ambitions in the competition, making it a must-watch encounter for rugby enthusiasts. The coaching staff has prepared a strategic plan to counter the strengths of the Montpellier team, while the players are geared up to give their best performance. The players will focus on delivering a performance that meets the expectations of the coaching staff and the fans, highlighting their commitment to the team's success





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